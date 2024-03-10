Cookie Monster Shouts Out SZA, Invites Her Back To "Sesame Street"

SZA has yet more love for her recent Sesame Street appearance, with longtime resident Cookie Monster eagerly inviting the singer to return. "Me loved having you on our Street, @SZA! Let me know which type of cookies are your favorite for next time. 🍪," Cookie Monster's official Twitter account wrote. SZA has yet to provide CM with her preferred cookie. However, Sesame Street recently re-earned the ire of several Republican lawmakers. The GOP, which has long hated the publicly funded show, took issue with the show promoting a "stand up to racism" campaign. In the past, Republican lawmakers have gone as far as to try and defund PBS to prevent the continued production of Sesame Street.

Appearing on the long-running PBS has long been a dream of SZA's. After appearing on the show, she shared an old Instagram Live clip of her asking her fans how to land an appearance on the show. Furthermore, SZA is not the first musician that Cookie Monster has shown love to. Last year, Lizzo appeared on the show and performed a mini-concert on a cookie flute.

Is SZA Coming To Fortnite?

However, SZA might not be done with pop culture appearances. Earlier this week, footage of SZA receiving a body scan against a blue screen emerged amid rumors that the singer is set to become a new Fortnite skin. No formal announcement has been made but fans seem pretty hyped by the opportunity to play as SZA in-game. Will you be buying the SZA skin if it becomes official? Let us know in the comments.

The Epic Games title has grown at an unprecedented rate. Fans can already buy skins based on Marshmello, Major Lazer, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, The Kid LAROI, Eminem, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga. Athletes such as Neymar, LeBron James, and Chloe Kim have also been added to the game. Furthermore, fans of content creators such as Ninja and MrBeast also have access to skins for those individuals.

