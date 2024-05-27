Steph Curry And Ayesha Curry Welcome Their 4th Child Into The World

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry announced to his Instagram followers that he and his wife Ayesha had welcomed a newborn boy into their family. The black-and-white image showed what appears to be Curry's hand wrapped around the child's small arm. Curry reports that his child arrived a bit sooner than anticipated. He was born on May 11 and is already content, healthy, and adjusting to life as a member of their growing family of six. Steph also revealed the name of his little son, Caius Chai Curry.

For some admirers, Ayesha's pregnancy may seem to have happened quickly because she didn't disclose her pregnancy until March when she revealed it in a Sweet July magazine cover story. After their third child was born in 2018, she and Steph decided to try again last year. But she told the tabloid they felt they were done having kids. Caius joins older siblings Riley Elizabeth, 11, Ryan Carson, 8, and Canon W. Jack, 5. Overall, Steh and Ayesha’s family is growing once more. The announcement is a major one for the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Steph Curry Welcomes 4th Child

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry made a joint Instagram post on Sunday, May 26, announcing the arrival of their fourth child, a boy named Caius Chai. They said that on May 11, their kid was delivered prematurely. "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!" Steph wrote the caption on a black-and-white photo of the newborn's foot being held. "Caius Chai 5/11/24" the NBA star wrote at the end of the caption. In her cookbook announcement, Ayesha announced her pregnancy in Marc, saying, "Getting to experience this through [Canon's] eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool," she shared. "Their perspectives are so different, and it’s been the most exciting thing."

Steph recently revealed to the Associated Press that he and Ayesha attempted to schedule the birth of their newest kid to coincide with the NBA star's debut at the Olympics in Paris. It will be a busy summer for Steph despite not playing in the playoffs. Steph is getting ready for the Paris Olympics and is now taking care of his newborn. All in all, Steph and Ayesha are welcoming their newest addition to their family, and the NBA star is used to balancing hoops and family at this point.

