Steph Curry Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Future With The Warriors

Steph Curry and the Warriors were eliminated from the play-in tournament last night. The Warriors faced off against the Sacramento Kings. While the game was initially close, the Kings ended up running away with the contest. Steph Curry had a less-than-stellar game, only scoring 22 points on poor efficiency. Furthermore, his fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, had a terrible game. Thompson didn't hit a single show going 0-10 from the field. Thompson was rightfully clowned for his performance, which was in a must-win game.

The Warriors dynasty may indeed be done for, but Steph is still one of the best players in the world. The core of Steph Draymond Green and Klay Thompson more than likely played its final game together on Tuesday. The focus has been on Klay's decline and his impending free agency. He wants a deal with Golden State, but he also wants a max contract. This puts Golden State in a tough position. Do they show loyalty to a player that has declined? Or do they cut ties and look to shake up the core of the team? Steph Curry has opened up about the future of his teammate.

Steph Curry Shows Loyalty To Klay Thompson

Steph shows some loyalty to Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Curry says he can't even imagine playing with Thompson and Green, and it's easy to see why. The three have experienced and won so much together. The Warriors became the best franchise in the league on the backs of Steph, Draymond, and Klay. Sure, Kevin Durant joined at one point, which allowed them to dominate the league even worse. But the core has always been the guys that were there all along. Curry says he knows the league is changing but wants to win with his guys.

Steph Curry also stated he wants to win. He has never been somebody to try to orchestrate behind the scenes like LeBron James. Nevertheless, if he wants to win this late in his career, it's going to take some tough choices. Loyalty may keep the Warriors from getting the most out of one of the greatest players of all time. Steph has proven he's still the main man and should be trying to win as much as he can before he's done with basketball. Steph has been a class act and showed a lot of loyalty. Time will tell if the front office reciprocates that loyalty to Klay Thompson.

