Kyrie Irving Signs His Dad to ANTA Ahead Of NBA Finals

ANTA is signing a new athlete.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving isn’t just making headlines for his handles and shooting prowess; he's also innovating in the sneaker deal space. Recently, Irving signed his father, Drederick Irving, to a signature athlete deal with his ANTA KAI shoe line, marking an unprecedented move in professional sports. This groundbreaking deal is the first of its kind, where a player has signed a family member to their own signature shoe line. Drederick Irving, a former college basketball player, will have his own sneakers under the ANTA KAI umbrella.

This gesture highlights Kyrie’s appreciation for his father's influence on his basketball journey. The announcement comes just before the NBA Finals matchup between the Mavericks and Celtics, adding another layer of significance for Irving, who will face his former team. Drederick Irving, who played at Boston University from 1984 to 1988, was a skilled scorer, averaging over 15 points per game. His achievements undoubtedly inspired young Kyrie to pursue basketball. Kyrie's innovative deal follows his 2023 signing with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA after ending a previous partnership with Nike.

ANTA's Newest Athlete: Drederick Irving

Sources: Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is signing the first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line: His father, Drederick Irving. This marks the first time in pro sports a player has signed his dad to a signature shoe deal. pic.twitter.com/PB7ZXquVwY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2024

The ANTA KAI 1, his first signature shoe with the brand, has been well-received, often featuring designs that reference Kyrie's Native American heritage. This deal not only celebrates Kyrie’s family’s impact on his career but also strategically benefits ANTA by generating significant buzz around the brand. The collaboration showcases a unique blend of personal history and professional strategy. Details about Drederick Irving’s shoe design and release date are yet to be revealed, but the anticipation is high.