Kyrie Irving Signs His Dad to ANTA Ahead Of NBA Finals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets greets his father Drederick Irving after the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center on October 21, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
ANTA is signing a new athlete.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving isn’t just making headlines for his handles and shooting prowess; he's also innovating in the sneaker deal space. Recently, Irving signed his father, Drederick Irving, to a signature athlete deal with his ANTA KAI shoe line, marking an unprecedented move in professional sports. This groundbreaking deal is the first of its kind, where a player has signed a family member to their own signature shoe line. Drederick Irving, a former college basketball player, will have his own sneakers under the ANTA KAI umbrella.

This gesture highlights Kyrie’s appreciation for his father's influence on his basketball journey. The announcement comes just before the NBA Finals matchup between the Mavericks and Celtics, adding another layer of significance for Irving, who will face his former team. Drederick Irving, who played at Boston University from 1984 to 1988, was a skilled scorer, averaging over 15 points per game. His achievements undoubtedly inspired young Kyrie to pursue basketball. Kyrie's innovative deal follows his 2023 signing with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA after ending a previous partnership with Nike.

ANTA's Newest Athlete: Drederick Irving

The ANTA KAI 1, his first signature shoe with the brand, has been well-received, often featuring designs that reference Kyrie's Native American heritage. This deal not only celebrates Kyrie’s family’s impact on his career but also strategically benefits ANTA by generating significant buzz around the brand. The collaboration showcases a unique blend of personal history and professional strategy. Details about Drederick Irving’s shoe design and release date are yet to be revealed, but the anticipation is high.

We're not sure when ANTA will release a sneaker with Kyrie Irving's father, but stay tuned for more updates. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

