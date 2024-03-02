Kyrie's Anta Kai 1 “Artist On Court” Officially Unveiled

The Anta Kai 1 is poised to make waves with its upcoming "Artist On Court" colorway, marking Kyrie Irving's transition to a new signature sneaker following his contentious departure from Nike. As one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, Kyrie's innovative playing style and artistic flair have made him a fan favorite on and off the court. The "Artist On Court" edition pays homage to Kyrie's creative expression and unique approach to the game. With vibrant colors and bold design elements, these sneakers reflect Kyrie's personality and passion for basketball.

While the split from Nike may have raised eyebrows in the sneaker community, Kyrie's partnership with Anta presents an exciting new chapter in his footwear journey. The Anta Kai 1 combines cutting-edge technology with Kyrie's signature style, offering players unmatched performance and style on the court. Anticipation is high for the release of the "Artist On Court" colorway, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to lace up Kyrie's latest creation. With its bold design and innovative features, the Anta Kai 1 represents a new era for Kyrie and his fans, signaling the beginning of an exciting new partnership between the superstar athlete and the Chinese sportswear brand.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low Safari “Olympics” Gets In-Hand Look

"Artist On Court" Anta Kai 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a very light pink rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a combination of purple, pink, green, and black mesh and other materials. The pair makes for a very colorful look. A strap covers the laces and reads Kyrie Irving in symbols. Also, Kyrie's logo is located on the tongues and a hangtag is on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Anta Kai 1 “Artist On Court” will be released on March 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Humara “Pale Ivory” Officially Revealed

[Via]