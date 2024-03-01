Nike Air Humara “Pale Ivory” Officially Revealed

A new Nike Air Humara for the spring.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike-Air-Humara-Pale-Ivory-FB9982-100-4

Nike Air Humara enthusiasts have something new to anticipate with the upcoming release of the "Pale Ivory" colorway. This fresh iteration features a clean and understated aesthetic, perfect for those who appreciate minimalist design. The predominantly ivory upper is accented with subtle touches of color, adding depth and character to the silhouette. With its rugged yet stylish design, the Nike Air Humara is known for its versatility and durability. The "Pale Ivory" colorway stays true to these qualities while offering a refreshing twist on the classic silhouette.

Sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the drop of this new colorway, eager to incorporate it into their rotation. Scheduled to hit shelves soon, the "Pale Ivory" Nike Air Humara is expected to be a hit among fans of the model. Whether you're hitting the trails or navigating urban terrain, these sneakers promise to provide both style and functionality. Don't miss out on the opportunity to elevate your sneaker game with this sleek and versatile colorway. Overall, this Nike Air Humara is going to impress. The combination of colors on this pair work perfectly and this sneaker will be a hit.

"Pale Ivory" Nike Air Humara

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black gum sole with a checkered, textured midsole. The upper features a pale ivory mesh upper with suede and other durable overlays. Also, a black Swoosh is on the sides, along. with other black roped detailing. More Nike branding is found on the tongues, heels, and AIR is located on the sides. Overall, this sneaker features a clean and simple colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Humara “Pale Ivory” is going to drop this spring season. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

