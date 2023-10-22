Nike Air Humara “Buff Gold” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Air Humara, a trailblazing sneaker, is set to make waves with its upcoming "Buff Gold" colorway. This shoe exemplifies rugged style and versatility, ideal for urban explorers. The "Buff Gold" edition, combines durability and fashion, making a bold statement. The colorway offers a unique and eye-catching look, perfect for those who want to stand out. The Nike Air Humara, in "Buff Gold," promises to be a sought-after addition to sneaker collections. It's designed to handle any rough terrain with ease, providing comfort and style in one package.

This shoe's rugged design ensures it can handle various terrains, maintaining durability and support for outdoor adventures. The "Buff Gold" colorway adds a touch of opulence to the rugged exterior. Nike's relentless innovation shines through with the Air Humara. The "Buff Gold" colorway is a testament to Nike's ability to blend style and performance. Get ready to explore the world with confidence and fashion in the Nike Air Humara "Buff Gold." This pair is releasing in a couple of days, so make sure you are on the lookout.

"Buff Gold" Nike Air Humara

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a rubber gum sole with a checkered, textured midsole. The upper features a buff gold mesh upper with leather and other durable overlays. Also, a dark grey can be found on the tongue and heel, and red accents are featured on the sneakers. Red accents can be found on the tongue, toebox, laces, heel, and sides of the sneakers. Also, a buff golf Nike Swoosh completes the design, with red "AIR" branding next to it.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Humara “Buff Gold” is releasing on October 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

