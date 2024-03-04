Nike Air Humara “Violet Ash” Drop Details

The Nike Air Humara, known for its rugged design and outdoor-ready performance, is set to receive a stylish update with its upcoming "Violet Ash" colorway. This new iteration of the classic trail shoe combines vibrant hues with practical features, offering both style and functionality for outdoor enthusiasts. The "Violet Ash" colorway features a striking combination of purple and ash tones, adding a pop of color to any adventure. Crafted with durable materials and a rugged outsole, the Air Humara ensures reliable traction and support on various terrains.

Its breathable upper provides ventilation and comfort during long hikes or outdoor activities. With its bold colorway and robust construction, the Nike Air Humara "Violet Ash" offers a versatile option for outdoor exploration. Whether tackling rocky trails or city streets, this shoe delivers performance and style in equal measure. Sneaker enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike can look forward to the release of the "Violet Ash" colorway, ready to elevate their outdoor experiences with this eye-catching and functional footwear option.

"Violet Ash" Nike Air Humara

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grooved black rubber sole with a white and black checkered midsole. Violet mesh constructs the upper with violet suede overlays. A black Nike Swoosh accents it, while a black Nike logo graces the tongue. Near the heel, "AIR" stands out on the sides in black stitching. Overall, this pair is durable and will last, but is also dressed in a clean colorway that combines violet and black tones. Look out for this pair to drop this summer.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Humara “Violet Ash” is going to drop in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

