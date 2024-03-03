Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Design by Japan” Officially Unveiled

Ben Atkinson
Nike-Zoom-Vomero-5-PRM-Design-by-Japan-HF4524-111-4

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is receiving a stylish update with its upcoming "Design By Japan" colorway. This new iteration showcases a sophisticated cream and blue color palette that exudes elegance and versatility. The combination of these two hues adds a modern and refined aesthetic to the classic silhouette of the Zoom Vomero 5. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, this colorway is a nod to Japanese design sensibilities and craftsmanship. The "Design By Japan" edition pays homage to the rich culture and heritage of Japanese art and design, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

With its clean and minimalist approach, this colorway offers a fresh take on the Zoom Vomero 5, perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the release of the "Design By Japan" colorway, which promises to elevate the Zoom Vomero 5 to new heights of style and sophistication. Overall, this upcoming release highlights Nike's commitment to innovation and creativity, while also celebrating the influence of Japanese culture on global sneaker culture.

"Design By Japan" Nike Zoom Vomero 5 PRM

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and gum rubber sole with a crema midsole. Further, cream materials construct the uppers, with more suede overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh can be found on the sides, and the laces are white. More Nike branding can be found on the tongue and also on the heel. Finally, blue accents are featured above the midsole, on the laces, and on the heel.

More Photos

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

