Air Jordan 23 “Howard University” PE Detailed Photos

The Air Jordan 23 "Howard University" player's edition pays homage to the school with its exclusive design. This special pair, reserved only for the university, showcases the iconic red and blue color combination representing the institution's colors. Featuring the signature elements of the Air Jordan 23 silhouette, this player's edition is set to be a cherished symbol for the Howard University basketball team. Unfortunately, this unique edition won't be available to the public, adding to its rarity and desirability among sneaker enthusiasts. Howard University's basketball program's collaboration with Jordan Brand highlights the rich history and cultural significance of the institution.

It also celebrates the legacy of the Air Jordan line. The red and blue color scheme not only reflects the school's colors but also adds a vibrant touch to the classic silhouette. This exclusive release serves as a testament to the strong partnership between Howard University and Jordan Brand, showcasing their shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Overall, the Air Jordan 23 "Howard University" player's edition embodies the spirit of collaboration and represents a meaningful connection between sports and education.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Color Comparison Video

"Howard University" Air Jordan 23

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a red midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a white leather base, with red and blue overlays with the Bison logo on the sides. Also, the Howard University logo is on the tongues. Overall, this sneaker features the clean color scheme of Howard University and will look great when the team is rocking it.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 23 “Howard University” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Red Taxi” Receives In-Hand Review

[Via]