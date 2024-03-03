Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" Color Comparison Video

The Air Jordan 4 is making waves with its upcoming "Military Blue" colorway, set to release with a slightly different palette from the 2012 version. This iconic silhouette gets a fresh update, featuring a blend of military blue, white, and neutral grey hues. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, eager to add the new iteration to their collection. The "Military Blue" color scheme offers a classic yet contemporary look, perfect for both casual wear and on-court style. With its premium materials and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 continues to captivate sneakerheads worldwide.

The subtle differences in colorway from the 2012 version add an element of intrigue to this release, making it a must-have for fans of the Air Jordan line. The combination of military blue accents against the neutral backdrop creates a visually appealing aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. As anticipation builds for the release, sneaker aficionados are preparing to secure their pair. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date and availability. Overall, the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" promises to be a standout addition to the Air Jordan collection, offering a fresh take on a beloved classic.

"Military Blue" Air Jordan 4

The shoes boast a rubber sole in shades of grey, white, and blue, complemented by a pristine white midsole. Crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with accents in blue and off-white hues. Additionally, the sneakers showcase traditional meshing and lace supporters. The tongue bears blue Jordan branding, while white Nike branding adorns the heels.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” is releasing on April 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

