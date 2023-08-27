Kyrie Irving Jokes About His New Look

Kyrie Irving recently debuted his new look on social media, and he couldn’t help but laugh. In a new clip, he’s sat in a barber’s chair, looking amused as he examines himself. The NBA player wound up doing something different with his facial hair, and even decided to give himself a new nickname. Social media users couldn’t help but weigh in, and they were full of jokes.

“Bro, this is by far one of the funniest looks I’ve ever had,” he says in the clip. “This sh*t is crazy. Goatee Ky, you heard? That’s my new nickname. Peak handsomeness, peak handsomeness. Goatee Ky.” Several commenters note that he now resembles Denzel Washington’s character in the movie He Got Game. Others claim he’s “looking like a civil right activist in his prime.” Though most commenters compared him to old movie characters, there are a good amount of users who appreciate his new look. “He looks fine asf,” one writes, “bring back the wholesome cuts.”

“Goatee Ky”

Earlier this month, Irving debuted another new look when he shaved his usual beard completely off. Though he claims he “Needed to let it go,” many fans joked that he looked like a teenager again. He got some pushback from supporters, but Irving appeared to be feeling himself with his clean-shaven look. “I really feel like I’m heading into, you know, peak handsomeness,” he said in a clip.

“I’m heading into that generation,” he continued. “I’m heading in very smoothly, might I add. Like me shaving off my beard, right? Like, I finally can see my whole face, and I’m liking what I see.” He also added that he no longer needs to worry about “thirst-trapping” anyone, as he’s already married to Marlene Wilkerson. Irving jokes that fans getting a peak into his life should only consider it to be a “blessing.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kyrie Irving.

