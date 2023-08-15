Stephen A. Smith Reveals Kyrie Irving Confronted Him Over Issues With His Father

Stephen A. Smith has had his fair share of criticism for Kyrie Irving. Over the past few years, Smith has been particularly hard on Kyrie. Although, most of the criticisms are actually quite fair. Overall, Smith just wants to watch the man play basketball. Unfortunately, there are just so many antics that Irving gets himself wrapped into that make it hard for him to actually get on the court. That said, he was good with the Dallas Mavericks, and Mark Cuban is hoping he remains available.

As for Smith and Kyrie, the former got to talk about their relationship on Podcast P with Paul George. During the interview, Smith actually made some huge revelations about Kyrie and the behind-the-scenes happenings that took place. Essentially, Stephen A. found himself at odds with Kyrie’s father. The elder Irving was texting Smith in a way that the latter deemed disrespectful. Things subsequently escalated on the air with Smith increasing his criticisms of Kyrie.

Stephen A. Speaks

However, during the NBA Playoffs, Kyrie appeared at a Lakers game that Stephen A. was also attending. Kyrie confronted Smith and noted that the comments Smith was making were no longer about him. The First Take host had an epiphany and realized just how wrong he was about the whole situation. This prompted Smith to resolve his issues with Irving’s father. Moreover, it made him reflect on how it was the son who had to tell two older men to grow up. Needless to say, it was a very humbling experience, all around.

Smith’s interview with Paul George was illuminating for numerous reasons. However, it was his humility that a lot of people took note of. It is clear that Smith lets his on-air persona get the best of him sometimes, and this was definitely an example of that. Hopefully, he learns from the situation and is able to move on peacefully. Let us know what you think of this revelation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

