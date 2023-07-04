Stephen A. Smith is one of the most bulletproof people at ESPN. Overall, he is someone who has singlehandedly helped keep the platform afloat. First Take is one of the best shows on the network, and it will continue to be. However, if you have been paying attention, you know that the network had a whole bunch of layoffs recently. This led to the termination of people like Jalen Rose and even Max Kellerman. Of course, Kellerman used to be a co-host on First Take before being kicked off the show.

Yesterday, Stephen A. took to his podcast where he spoke on these layoffs. In the clips below, you can see Smith address Kellerman directly. Smith acknowledges that he was the one who didn’t want to work with Kellerman on a debate show anymore. Although, he did say that he wants to help Kellerman in the future. From there, he spoke on Jalen Rose and Jeff Van Gundy, whom he believes deserve a whole lot better.

Stephen A. Speaks Out

“ESPN laid off about 20 members of its on-air talent. Friends of mine actually, definitely respected colleagues, who had done phenomenal jobs and deserved better. They deserved better than the times we are living in,” Stephen A. said. “To see Jalen Rose gone, my brother. I have got a lot of love for that brother, a lot of the great work he has done over the years, and what he has represented for the company. He is a brilliant basketball mind and somebody that worked his a** off all the time.”

Overall, these layoffs had been expected for a very long time. That said, it should come as no surprise that so many people were let go. Hopefully, they are able to land on their feet in due time. It’s a tough time to be in sports media, and these layoffs are living proof. Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below.

