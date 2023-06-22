On June 21, the world of collegiate bowling was rocked by a scandal unfolding at two-time NCAA champion Stephen F. Austin University. The team’s assistant coach, Steve Lemke, resigned after it was revealed that he had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a student-athlete. The affair was discovered by Amber Lemke, the team’s head coach, and Steve’s wife.

What made the story even wilder, and caused it to go viral on social media, was Steve Lemke’s choice to speak to the media about the affair. Furthermore, he didn’t just speak about the affair but chose to actively defend it. “I knew it was kind of a no-no, but there’s not a rule saying it can’t happen,” Steve Lemke said. “There’s not a law saying I’m going to go to jail for doing something like this. There’s nothing in stone. I guess it’s just an ethics code, like we frown upon it, but there’s no rule, there’s no law broken,” Lemke told The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel.

While the story may have had its moment in the spotlight on social media, one pundit has ensured its longevity. ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith quote-tweeted the initial viral article, vowing to talk about it on the June 21 edition of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

Related: College coach with $6M salary complains about how much athletes make from NIL

Stephen A. Smith Slams College Coach Affair

June 21’s The Stephen A. Smith show was a busy one. Smith began by addressing the ongoing Zion Williamson drama. As key drama piece Moriah Mills reportedly appeared in chat, Smith slammed the notion that Williamson should be traded for his off-court infidelities. Furthermore, Smith talked about the recent plea deal offered to Hunter Biden and President Trump’s trial.

However, Smith ended the show by discussing the SFA bowling news. Smith gleefully read out the quotes from Lemke while looking around at his production team. “38-year-old married man, “I was just about how amazing I am”,” Smith said with a laugh as he read Lemke’s description of the text message that led his wife to discover the affair.

Smith continued, linking the story back to his comments about Williamson. “But people are trippin’ about Zion Williamson. 22 and single. And his critic, who is extorting him, is an adult film star. Who does what he allegedly did for a living. But this married man, 38 years of age, working as an assistant under his wife, who’s the head coach, is fooling around with one of their players. Perspective.”

Related: Stephen A. Smith calls Zion Williamson a “man child”

Stephen A. Has Meltdown While Discussing Julius Randle

.@stephenasmith had a breakdown talking about the Knicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/HGET2qZ0bG — First Take (@FirstTake) June 20, 2023

Steve Lemke isn’t the only person who has caused Smith to lose it in recent days. Over on First Take, Smith got heated while talking about the New York Knicks’ Julius Randle. Smith’s reaction came as a result of Randle saying that the Knicks weren’t far from an NBA title while appearing on Paul George’s podcast.

Smith, a well-known Knicks fan, took offense to this sentiment. “Come postseason time, you know, put a taller defender on him, contest his shots, he’s going to dribble too much, he’s gon’ force shots he don’t need to force,” Smith said. “And he’s not going to be nearly as effective during the postseason as he is in the regular season.

His voice rising, Smith continued. You know this is coming. You can’t learn to use your right hand? Is it that much for me to ask that you can become a bit ambidextrous, that you can remember that God gave you two hands and two arms? That you don’t actually have to always use your left?”

Related:

[via][via]