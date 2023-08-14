Stephen A. Smith Regrets His Infamous Kwame Brown Rant

Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always been known for his wild hot takes. Although sometimes he gets things wrong, he doesn’t mind admitting when he does so. However, he has certainly amassed a few enemies throughout his career. This is because his delivery can be pretty harsh. When he goes on an infamous rant and you are in his crosshairs, you better look out. Sure, it may not always be fair, but he kind of does it from a place of love. Otherwise, why would he care to go on the offensive?

Recently, Stephen A. Smith was called out by Jackie Long of the Podcast P show with Paul George. This subsequently led to a hilarious response from Smith. Today, however, Smith went on Podcast P and they patched things up. They had a wonderful conversation about Smith’s career and whether or not he has any regrets. Surprisingly, he actually does. As you will see below, Smith believes it was a mistake to go off on Kwame Brown like he did all of those years ago.

Stephen A. Tells All

"I wish I could do that over. I wouldn't do it."



Stephen A Smith keeps it real on his infamous Kwame Brown comments 💯



Full episode PREMIERING NOW: https://t.co/XLeUZPB4rT pic.twitter.com/htiPaZ3MyT — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 14, 2023

Stephen A. spoke on Brown’s reactions to the clip and how Smith knows just how hurt he is by them. Moreover, Smith said that he had no clue the clip would live on in virality all of these years later. He did say, however, that he isn’t regretful of the content of his message. Overall, he still believes everything he said was true. It is just that the way in which he said those things was just a bit too much. If he could do it all over again, he would be a bit more diplomatic.

The Rant In Question

Regardless of his opinion, there are still fans who love the clip below. That will probably never change, despite Smith’s objections. Let us know if you think Smith was too harsh to Kwame Brown, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world. We will be sure to always keep you informed.

