Stephen A. Smith Attempts To Walk Back Shocking Kim Kardashian Tweet

Stephen A. Smith absolutely put his foot in it earlier this week. Smith tweeted the incredibly controversial statement “Is Kim Kardashian a “prostitute”? Is Kris Jenner a “pimp”?” It’s a fairly shocking statement from the veteran ESPN personality that appears to come out of nowhere. Firstly, the term is widely viewed as a derogatory term for sex workers. Secondly, “stage mom” and “stage daughter” are not comparable to sex work. Thirdly, it’s an awful thing to say.

Understandable, Smith got a lot of heat for the tweet. However, one of the loudest voices, or at least one of the voices Smith paid attention to, was Patrick Beverley. The newly-signed Sixer called Smith out on the tweet. “Not cool. She has kids. Should not be the tittle or topic.” Smith’s tweet has since been deleted and now the TV personality is in full damage control mode.

Smith Attempts To Apologize For Kim Kardashian Tweet

Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue. https://t.co/PYYAen6mPZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 29, 2023

Clerical error bro. You are absolutely right. That is being corrected right now as we speak. And for the record, I don’t think of @KimKardashian that way nor would I ever speak of her or any woman that way, which I’ve stated. That’s for checking that issue,” Smith tweeted in response to Beverley’s call out. The phrase of “clerical error” absolutely sent people on Twitter, mocking the veteran broadcaster for his bizarre phrasing and excuse-making. “I would never speak of a woman that way” right after he quite literally did is peak first take energy lol,” noted one commenter.

As apologies go, it’s pretty week. Smith never actually apologizes for what he said and blames it on a “clerical error”, whatever that means. Furthermore, if Smith doesn’t think of Kardashian “that way”, then why did he tweet what he tweeted in the first place? Furthermore, what Smith tweeted is very much in line with previous statements from Smith. Earlier this week, Smith went on a rant about the modesty of women after news about a Drake fan who threw her bra on stage joining Playboy broke.

