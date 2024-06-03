Travis Scott Launches Relief Fund With Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Elkins"

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Rapper Travis Scott attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Travis Scott continues to make positive change with his sneakers.

Last week, Travis Scott unveiled his special-edition Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Elkins" shoe, featuring premium leather in Canary and Light Silver with a pop of Racer Blue. This exclusive release pays homage to Scott's high school alma mater in Missouri City, Texas, showcasing a colorful nod with the signature reverse Swoosh logo. In conjunction with the shoe launch, Scott initiated a dedicated relief fund through the Cactus Jack Foundation and Houston Food Bank. This effort aims to provide emergency relief to thousands of residents affected by the recent hurricane in Houston.

The funds raised from the Air Jordan 1 Low OG shoe sales will be directed towards immediate relief efforts, ensuring access to food and essential resources for countless families in need. The collaboration not only highlights Scott's connection to his roots but also underscores his commitment to community support and philanthropy. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is more than just a stylish sneaker; it represents a meaningful initiative to assist those facing hardship. As fans eagerly snatch up this vibrant pair, they also contribute to a significant cause, reflecting the synergy between fashion, music, and humanitarian efforts.

"Elkins" Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott

Image via Nike

The shoes come with a gum rubber sole paired with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, highlighted by canary yellow leather overlays. Also, a blue leather Nike Swoosh decorates the sides. Both Jordan Brand and Travis Scott's branding are prominently featured on the heels. The sneakers are inspired by Travis' alma mater, Elkins High School.

More Photos

Travis Scott released the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Elkins" on May 25th with a retail price of $150. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

