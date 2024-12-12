Kyrie Irving Pays Homage To Father In New ANTA KAI 1 Speed “Pass The Torch”

Kyrie Irving's colorways continue to carry deeper messages.

The ANTA KAI 1 Speed “Pass The Torch” honors Kyrie Irving’s father, Drederick Irving. This colorway combines a striking “hot and cold” theme. Fiery red and orange accents represent passion and drive. Icy blue tones and a translucent outsole symbolize resilience and calmness. Speckled grey overlays add texture, delivering a balanced aesthetic. Together, these elements create a unique design that tells a story of strength and determination. Performance is at the forefront of this release. Secure lockdown wiring ensures a snug fit during gameplay. The multi-directional traction enhances agility, supporting quick cuts and pivots on the court.

These features reflect Irving’s dynamic style of play. Additionally, premium materials provide durability for high-level performance. The “Pass The Torch” colorway also highlights personal details. The fiery and icy elements nod to the balance between intensity and composure. This tribute to Drederick Irving celebrates his role in shaping Kyrie’s journey. The thoughtful design combines functionality with storytelling, making it a standout addition to the ANTA KAI 1 lineup. Fans of Kyrie Irving and basketball culture will appreciate this release. The vibrant design, innovative features, and emotional significance set it apart. It’s both a performance sneaker and a meaningful tribute.

"Pass The Torch" ANTA KAI 1 Speed

Image via ANTA

The sneakers feature an icy blue rubber sole and a matching midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a 1whit emesh, showcasing black and grey details. Also, as mentioned, bight red and orange accents show passion and energy. Cool blue tones and a clear outsole represent strength and balance.