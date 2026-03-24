Young Thug's Ridiculous Alligator Top Gets Some Comments From PETA

BY Ben Atkinson
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Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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PETA has fired back at Young Thug through his Instagram comments over the $25,000 alligator tank top he wore.

Young Thug's alligator tank top made headlines the moment he posted it. The $25,000 piece drew massive attention from fans and critics alike. Now it has attracted a response from one of the world's most vocal animal rights organizations. PETA jumped into the comments and did not hold back.

Thug had asked his followers a simple question on Instagram. "Is it just me or would everybody spend 25k on a tank top?" PETA answered directly and with a sharp edge. They called the piece a "weird banana hammock tank top" in their reply. They went on to remind Thug that an animal was killed to make it.

PETA's comment urged the rapper to reconsider his fashion choices going forward. They argued that the alligator valued its life just as much as humans value theirs. The organization has a long history of calling out celebrities over exotic animal products. Young Thug is now the latest high-profile target of that ongoing campaign.

As of now, Thug has not publicly responded to PETA's comment. Whether he engages or ignores it entirely remains to be seen. Either way, the moment has added another layer to an already buzzy story. Overall, a $25,000 tank top just became a much bigger conversation than anyone expected.

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Young Thug's Alligator Tank Top

This story started as a flex and quickly became something more complicated. Young Thug posted the alligator tank top simply to show it off. The piece features a full alligator hide panel running from chest to hem.

Structured scales and a dangling tail make it impossible to ignore on any level. PETA's decision to engage turned a fashion moment into an ethics debate. The organization has previously called out stars like Kanye West and Cardi B.

Thug's post gave them a very public opening to make their case again. The tank top itself is undeniably striking, crafted from tan and beige alligator hide. It remains one of the most talked-about fashion pieces of the year so far.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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