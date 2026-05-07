Jay-Z Wore The V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Courtside At Knicks Win

Jay-Z keeps showing up to Knicks playoff games in the right shoes. For Game 2 at MSG against the Philadelphia 76ers, he pulled up courtside in the V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska."

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 dropped globally on April 3rd, 2026 for $230, marking the first worldwide release drawn from the Virgil Abloh Archive. It's one of the most significant Jordan releases of the year and Jay-Z wore it courtside at MSG while the Knicks went up 2-0 in the series. The timing was right on all fronts.

The shoe carries all of Abloh's signature design language with exposed foam tongue, orange tab on the Swoosh, "AIR" lettering on the midsole, and "V.A.A. for Nike" stamped on the side panel where "Off-White for Nike" used to read. It's a nearly all-white colorway with subtle blue tints on the synthetic panels, keeping the whole look icy.

Jay-Z was courtside in a full black tracksuit and beanie. Low-key outfit, high-key sneaker choice. At this point his courtside footwear is its own conversation every single playoff round.

The Knicks are rolling and Jay-Z is showing up with the right shoes every time. Add the fact Jay-Z is coming off a great night at the Met Gala, wearing an out-of-this-world watch, it just keeps getting better and better.

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Jay-Z Rocks The V.A.A Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is the first global product release from the Virgil Abloh Archive. It's a collection of over 20,000 objects documenting Abloh's creative practice.

The shoe revisits the 2018 European-exclusive "Euro" colorway but updates the branding from "Off-White for Nike" to "V.A.A. for Nike," marking the estate's new direction post-Off-White. The packaging is just as considered as the shoe. It has a box with circular cutouts, a transparent inner case, and a booklet stamped "MODERNISM IS NOT NEW."