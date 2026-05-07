Jay-Z Wore The V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" Courtside At Knicks Win

BY Ben Atkinson
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Celebrities Attend The New Jersey Nets v New York Knicks Game - February 20, 2012
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 20: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the New Jersey Nets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
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Jay-Z wore the V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" courtside at Knicks Game 2 against the 76ers as New York took a 2-0 series lead at MSG.

Jay-Z keeps showing up to Knicks playoff games in the right shoes. For Game 2 at MSG against the Philadelphia 76ers, he pulled up courtside in the V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska."

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 dropped globally on April 3rd, 2026 for $230, marking the first worldwide release drawn from the Virgil Abloh Archive. It's one of the most significant Jordan releases of the year and Jay-Z wore it courtside at MSG while the Knicks went up 2-0 in the series. The timing was right on all fronts.

The shoe carries all of Abloh's signature design language with exposed foam tongue, orange tab on the Swoosh, "AIR" lettering on the midsole, and "V.A.A. for Nike" stamped on the side panel where "Off-White for Nike" used to read. It's a nearly all-white colorway with subtle blue tints on the synthetic panels, keeping the whole look icy.

Jay-Z was courtside in a full black tracksuit and beanie. Low-key outfit, high-key sneaker choice. At this point his courtside footwear is its own conversation every single playoff round.

The Knicks are rolling and Jay-Z is showing up with the right shoes every time. Add the fact Jay-Z is coming off a great night at the Met Gala, wearing an out-of-this-world watch, it just keeps getting better and better.

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Jay-Z Rocks The V.A.A Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is the first global product release from the Virgil Abloh Archive. It's a collection of over 20,000 objects documenting Abloh's creative practice.

The shoe revisits the 2018 European-exclusive "Euro" colorway but updates the branding from "Off-White for Nike" to "V.A.A. for Nike," marking the estate's new direction post-Off-White. The packaging is just as considered as the shoe. It has a box with circular cutouts, a transparent inner case, and a booklet stamped "MODERNISM IS NOT NEW."

The zip-tie returns in light blue and multiple lace colors come with the shoes included. It retailed for $230 and is already trading well above that on the resell market.

Read More: Supreme Celebrates 10 Years In Paris With Box Logo Hoodie You Can't Buy Online

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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