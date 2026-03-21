The Virgil Abloh Store Canary Yellow Is Dropping The V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"

BY Ben Atkinson
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Canary Yellow, the online platform founded by Virgil Abloh, is set to drop the V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" ahead of the global release.

Canary Yellow, the online art platform founded by Virgil Abloh, is set to drop the V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" ahead of the global April 3 release. The shoe is priced at $230 and releasing throughout March via V.A.A. World's Fair activations and online through Canary Yellow.

This gives collectors another path to secure a pair before the wider SNKRS launch. The Canary Yellow drop is one of the more exclusive ways to get this shoe early.

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 will be available in-person at World's Fair activations. It will also be online via Canary Yellow, and later at Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

World's Fair events are taking place in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, throughout March. Each stop features exhibitions and programming celebrating Abloh's creative legacy. The Canary Yellow online drop sits right alongside all of that energy.

The shoe is limited to roughly 20,000 pairs globally. That number is significant but will not stop competition from being fierce across every channel. The Canary Yellow drop will likely be one of the most watched online releases of the entire month.

Read More: Nike x Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Just Dropped And Sold Out Immediately

Virgil Abloh's Store Canary Yellow

The V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" revisits the same all-white deconstructed design from 2018 with exposed foam collar, floating Swoosh, zig-zag stitching, blue accents, and the signature "AIR" midsole text.

The most significant update is the "V.A.A. for Nike" branding replacing the original "Off-White for Nike" text on the medial panel. An orange tab sits on the Swoosh while blue stitching runs along the panels.

The packaging features a side-opening box with circular cutouts, a transparent inner case, and a sketch booklet stamped "MODERNISM IS NOT NEW." It is a complete package that treats the sneaker as an art object from every angle.

Read More: Nike Just Made An Air Force 1 You Can Wear With A Suit

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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