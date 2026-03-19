Chase B Just Showed His Early Pair Of The Off White Jordan 1 "Alaska"

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Concert After Party
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: Travis Scott and Chase B attend Travis Scott Concert After Party at Harbor New York City on December 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Chase B received an early pair of the Off White Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" ahead of its April 3 release.

Chase B just shared an early look at the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" on his story. The pair arrived with the full packaging including the signature clear bag and accompanying magazine. He tagged both Jumpman23 and the Virgil Abloh Archive account with the word "FOREVER." That caption alone says everything about what this shoe means to the culture.

Chase B is not the only celebrity who has already secured a pair early. DJ Khaled also recently showed off his copy of the "Alaska" ahead of the April 3 release. Two major cultural figures pulling strings to get this shoe early tells you exactly how significant this drop is. The hype around this release is clearly building at every level.

The photo showed the shoe sitting alongside the modernism magazine that comes included with the release. Virgil's sketches and drawings are featured throughout the zine as part of the full package. The attention to detail in how this drop is being presented goes beyond a standard sneaker release. This is being treated like an art object from start to finish.

The official drop date is April 3 for everyone else. The V.A.A. World's Fair events including ComplexCon Hong Kong will offer earlier access. Demand for this pair is only going to grow between now and then. April 3 cannot come fast enough.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" Release Date Set

Air Jordan 1 Off White

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is a near-exact recreation of the original 2018 all-white release. The shoe features Abloh's signature design language including a deconstructed Swoosh and his iconic "AIR" text in quotation marks on the midsole.

Also the all-white tumbled leather upper has a deliberately raw, surgical quality that makes every detail feel intentional. Further, orange and blue zip ties reference the original Off-White aesthetic without carrying the brand name itself.

This release is branded "V.A.A. for Nike" marking a new chapter for the Abloh estate. The shoe comes packaged in a clear zip bag alongside a book filled with Virgil's original sketches. It is one of the most meaningful sneaker releases of 2026.

Also the retail price of these will be $230 when they are released.

Read More: Steph Curry Warms Up In Brooks Glycerin Max 2 Running Shoes

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Five Sneakers Virgil Abloh's Rarest Off-White Air Jordan 1 Is Finally Coming Back
NCAA Basketball: Washington State at Southern California Sneakers DJ Zack Bia Receives Early Access To Virgil Abloh Archive Air Jordan 1 "Alaska"
air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Hiroshi Fujiwara Previews Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” At Virgil Abloh Paris Event
off-white-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-alaska-sneaker-news Sneakers Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Finally Set For 2026 Release
Comments 0