Chase B Just Showed His Early Pair Of The Off White Jordan 1 "Alaska"

Chase B just shared an early look at the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" on his story. The pair arrived with the full packaging including the signature clear bag and accompanying magazine. He tagged both Jumpman23 and the Virgil Abloh Archive account with the word "FOREVER." That caption alone says everything about what this shoe means to the culture.

Chase B is not the only celebrity who has already secured a pair early. DJ Khaled also recently showed off his copy of the "Alaska" ahead of the April 3 release. Two major cultural figures pulling strings to get this shoe early tells you exactly how significant this drop is. The hype around this release is clearly building at every level.

The photo showed the shoe sitting alongside the modernism magazine that comes included with the release. Virgil's sketches and drawings are featured throughout the zine as part of the full package. The attention to detail in how this drop is being presented goes beyond a standard sneaker release. This is being treated like an art object from start to finish.

The official drop date is April 3 for everyone else. The V.A.A. World's Fair events including ComplexCon Hong Kong will offer earlier access. Demand for this pair is only going to grow between now and then. April 3 cannot come fast enough.

Air Jordan 1 Off White

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is a near-exact recreation of the original 2018 all-white release. The shoe features Abloh's signature design language including a deconstructed Swoosh and his iconic "AIR" text in quotation marks on the midsole.

Also the all-white tumbled leather upper has a deliberately raw, surgical quality that makes every detail feel intentional. Further, orange and blue zip ties reference the original Off-White aesthetic without carrying the brand name itself.

This release is branded "V.A.A. for Nike" marking a new chapter for the Abloh estate. The shoe comes packaged in a clear zip bag alongside a book filled with Virgil's original sketches. It is one of the most meaningful sneaker releases of 2026.

Also the retail price of these will be $230 when they are released.