Virgil Abloh's Rarest Off-White Air Jordan 1 Is Finally Coming Back

The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is officially returning on April 3rd, 2026. This is the first time the shoe has been available since its original 2018 release. For many sneaker fans, this re-release has been a long time coming. It is one of the rarest and most meaningful pieces from Abloh's entire Nike partnership.
The shoe is being brought back by the Virgil Abloh Archive, not Off-White. That distinction matters more than it might seem at first glance. The Abloh family cut ties with Off-White back in 2022. This release will carry "V.A.A. for Nike" branding instead, marking a new chapter entirely.
The sneaker itself is described as nearly identical to the original 2018 version. It was the shoe that Abloh himself said started everything with Nike. He considered it a foundational object, almost like a design manifesto in sneaker form. Getting it back into people's hands was clearly important to the people running his archive.
Before the April 3rd wide release, special early drops are planned. ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 21st and 22nd will be one of the first stops. This gives international fans a chance to be part of the moment early. The energy building around this drop is unlike anything in recent sneaker memory.
Air Jordan 1 Off White
The Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" is an all-white sneaker that is deceptively simple at first glance. The entire upper is dressed in clean white leather, giving it a blank canvas quality that feels intentional.
Abloh's signature design moves are present throughout, including a deconstructed Swoosh and transparent detailing. Quotation marks around the word "AIR" on the midsole are one of the shoe's most recognizable touches.
Also the shoe is known for yellowing naturally over time, which only adds to its character. A zine featuring Abloh's original sketches is included with the release. It is a collector's piece that doubles as a wearable piece of design history.
Also the retail price of these will be $230 when they are released.