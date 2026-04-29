Drake Insider Hints That "ICEMAN" Will Feature A Unique Format

Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN, will be released in a completely unique format, according to one insider on social media. They shared the hint on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, as the release date for the highly anticipated project approaches. "Drake’s iceman will format like no other album from him," they said. "Expect a classic."

Fans in the replies of the post have been sharing plenty of theories as to what he could mean. "It’ll be a mixture of scorpion & views… for some reason I think it’ll be 3-4 disc 10 songs each. Theory he’s gonna flood the market and freeze most of the charting spots. Hint .. Ben, Mal, Ak confirmed album changed 4x but did it change or a different chapter was added," one user wrote. Another added: "First rapper to do a triple disc album would be funny."

Other fans were more pessimistic with their expectations. "They said the same sh*t with for all the dogs," one user noted, while another wrote, "We are expecting mid like always."

The tease isn't the first time someone connected to Drake has hinted at ICEMAN being a unique project, this week. The Toronto rapper's frequent collaborator, Gordo, also wrote on X: "What he's [Drake] about to do is completely unheard of in music… like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The world isn’t ready for this…"

The posts on social media come as there are just weeks remaining before fans can finally hear ICEMAN in its entirety. Drake confirmed that he'll be releasing the project on May 15th with an elaborate art installation made of massive blocks of ice in his hometown, earlier this month.

While Drake hasn't confirmed a tracklist for the album, he has already shared several singles, including "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. The project will mark his first solo album since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.