Rick Ross Flies Commercial, And Fans Can't Help But Bring Up Drake Lyrics

BY Alexander Cole
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WNBA: Playoffs-Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross was spotted at an airport, and now, Drake fans are hopping online with some lyrics from "Whisper My Name."

Rick Ross and Drake are not on cordial terms these days. Ross infamously joined the blitz against Drake back in 2024. He continuously referred to Drizzy as a "white boy" and even dropped a diss track called "Champagne Moments."

While Drake lost to Kendrick Lamar, most fans feel as though he at least got the better of Ross. Rozay has been put in some compromising situations involving Drake, particularly during his Verzuz against French Montana, when he refused to play Drizzy's verses on his biggest songs.

Now, fans are wondering whether or not Drake's lyrics on "Whisper My Name" were a dig at Rick Ross. This connection had previously gone undetected. However, after being photographed flying commercial at the airport, some fans believe Ross caught some strays over his flying habits.

Read More: Drake Turned Into JAŸ-Z—And Became The Version He Once Mocked

Rick Ross At The Airport

"If I'm lyin', I'm flyin' economy, give me a motherfuckin' seat/If I'm lyin', I'm flyin' economy, I bet I know who I see," Drake raps on the song. Of course, there is no telling whether or not the lyrics and the situation at hand are connected. However, Drake's biggest supporters couldn't help but make some jokes at Ross' expense.

At this point, Drake has successfully polarized his audience against anyone who has ever done him wrong. Therefore, when artists like Rick Ross are spotted doing innocuous things like flying commercial, they get hammered for it.

Ultimately, it's a unique look into the world of Stan culture and how artists are able to weaponize their fanbases. When you become as big as Drake, you are going to amass passionate fans who are willing to do and say anything on your behalf. Unfortunately, for Ross, he is learning that the hard way.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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