Rick Ross Flies Commercial, And Fans Can't Help But Bring Up Drake Lyrics

Rick Ross and Drake are not on cordial terms these days. Ross infamously joined the blitz against Drake back in 2024. He continuously referred to Drizzy as a "white boy" and even dropped a diss track called "Champagne Moments."

While Drake lost to Kendrick Lamar, most fans feel as though he at least got the better of Ross. Rozay has been put in some compromising situations involving Drake, particularly during his Verzuz against French Montana, when he refused to play Drizzy's verses on his biggest songs.

Now, fans are wondering whether or not Drake's lyrics on "Whisper My Name" were a dig at Rick Ross. This connection had previously gone undetected. However, after being photographed flying commercial at the airport, some fans believe Ross caught some strays over his flying habits.

Rick Ross At The Airport

"If I'm lyin', I'm flyin' economy, give me a motherfuckin' seat/If I'm lyin', I'm flyin' economy, I bet I know who I see," Drake raps on the song. Of course, there is no telling whether or not the lyrics and the situation at hand are connected. However, Drake's biggest supporters couldn't help but make some jokes at Ross' expense.

At this point, Drake has successfully polarized his audience against anyone who has ever done him wrong. Therefore, when artists like Rick Ross are spotted doing innocuous things like flying commercial, they get hammered for it.