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Rick Ross Flies Commercial, And Fans Can't Help But Bring Up Drake Lyrics
Rick Ross was spotted at an airport, and now, Drake fans are hopping online with some lyrics from "Whisper My Name."
By
Alexander Cole
June 10, 2026