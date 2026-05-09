Rick Ross Sends Drake A Peace Offering: "I Don't Want To See You Lose"

Ebro remarked how the Internet will make a big deal about Rick Ross requesting the removal of Drake's vocals from his "Aston Martin Music" performance at the event. Ross then shared a message for the 6ix God.

"Drake, if you listening to this, homie, listen to me. My n***a, shine," he expressed, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "No real n***a want to see you lose. That ain't what n***as about. This culture, this game, this rap s**t, this ain't what it's about... Real n***as just want to see real n***as shine together. Real n***as come up together. When I was the number one n***a in the rap game, I showed n***as love. When French was on fire, he showed n***as love... We hustled our way out of any situation. N***a don't hate on no n***a..."

"Wherever homie at, Montana still f**k with you on 1,000..." Ross continued. "I'm not on no disrespectful s**t... It's deeper than rap. This is the first time I said this... Montana like, 'Call my n***a Drake.' Cool. Before I knew him... I would love to throw in right now, that's when you had the big nose. But we ain't gon' go there. This is the first time I'ma say this: Shoutout to homie. Montana riding for you... When you got real n***as riding for you, n***as gon' respect it. I'm not gon' disrespect it."

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Rick Ross' Drake beef began back in 2024 amid the Kendrick Lamar battle. He dissed The Boy and claimed he sent a cease and desist to French Montana over a verse, along with other jabs at his background and character.