Rick Ross Sends Drake A Peace Offering: "I Don't Want To See You Lose"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Drake Peace Offering Dont Want To See You Lose
Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Rick Ross announces his new album during a timeout between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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Rick Ross was one of many artists who dissed Drake in 2024 following years of collaboration and camaraderie.

Rick Ross was the most recent guest on Apple Music's Rap Life Review alongside his collaborator French Montana, with whom he just shared a big Verzuz battle. He also has some more endeavors to promote, such as his upcoming album Set In Stone. But during the interview, Rozay also addressed his former friend: Drake.

Ebro remarked how the Internet will make a big deal about Rick Ross requesting the removal of Drake's vocals from his "Aston Martin Music" performance at the event. Ross then shared a message for the 6ix God.

"Drake, if you listening to this, homie, listen to me. My n***a, shine," he expressed, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "No real n***a want to see you lose. That ain't what n***as about. This culture, this game, this rap s**t, this ain't what it's about... Real n***as just want to see real n***as shine together. Real n***as come up together. When I was the number one n***a in the rap game, I showed n***as love. When French was on fire, he showed n***as love... We hustled our way out of any situation. N***a don't hate on no n***a..."

"Wherever homie at, Montana still f**k with you on 1,000..." Ross continued. "I'm not on no disrespectful s**t... It's deeper than rap. This is the first time I said this... Montana like, 'Call my n***a Drake.' Cool. Before I knew him... I would love to throw in right now, that's when you had the big nose. But we ain't gon' go there. This is the first time I'ma say this: Shoutout to homie. Montana riding for you... When you got real n***as riding for you, n***as gon' respect it. I'm not gon' disrespect it."

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Rick Ross' Drake beef began back in 2024 amid the Kendrick Lamar battle. He dissed The Boy and claimed he sent a cease and desist to French Montana over a verse, along with other jabs at his background and character.

This even led to The Biggest Boss getting into an altercation with OVO fans at a Canada concert. But now, it seems like there's not as much bad blood... We'll see if the Toronto superstar feels the same way.

Read More: French Montana's Confidence Finally Paid Off During "Verzuz"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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