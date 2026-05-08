Rick Ross Reveals Release Date For New Album "Set In Stone"

Rick Ross just came off of a big Verzuz battle with frequent collaborator French Montana, and he's using that momentum to launch an even bigger endeavor. Via Instagram, he announced he's dropping a new album called Set In Stone this summer, and it won't be long before we get to hear it.

This news should be very exciting for Rozay fans, especially considering he's been dropping new collaborations and tracks as of late that are gearing up towards this release. For example, right after the aforementioned Verzuz battle, he and French dropped their Max B collaboration "Smoking Pt. 2," which follows their March single "Minks In Miami."

As for what will actually appear on Set In Stone, we still don't have a tracklist for it at press time. But with the album just weeks away, it wouldn't be a surprise if we get that soon.

Another topic of debate for fans is whether or not Rick Ross will address beef on this album. For those unaware, his high-profile feud with Drake amid a lot of other chaos in 2024 continues to dominate conversations around him these days.

When Is Rick Ross Dropping New Album Set In Stone?

To see whether or not this is true, we will have to wait until Set In Stone drops on June 12. It will be a busy summer for Rick Ross, as he's also embarking on a 20th anniversary tour for his debut studio albumPort Of Miami.

That trek is more specifically a "Black-Tie Experience Orchestra Tour" with the Renaissance Orchestra and the Sainted Trap Choir. It should be an engaging and compelling reimagining of the tracklist, and will kick off on May 29 in Miami and end exactly three months later in Charlotte.

Although this tour will focus on Port Of Miami, we wouldn't be surprised if the Maybach Music Group mogul decides to show love to the fresh Set In Stone as well. Again, we will have to wait and see what the move is.