Smoking Pt. 2 - Song by French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross

Last night, French Montana and Rick Ross engaged in a VERZUZ battle that ended with a French victory. Throughout the evening, Ross refused to play songs featuring Drake's vocals. It was a pretty hilarious showcase, but in the end, Montana got the better of him. For the most part, it was a friendly fight. In fact, afterwards, the two dropped a song together with Max B, "Smoking Pt. 2." The song features some catchy hook writing from French, while Max B's vocals liven up the track. Rick Ross delivers a spirited verse as well, and it makes for a nice collaboration after what was a well-fought war.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Smoking Pt. 2
Fuck bad bitches, smoke big blunts
Who am I to tell you different? You only live once
Stack riches, toting big drums
And fuck who tell you different, bitch, we the ones
You must be going blind