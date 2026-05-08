Smoking Pt. 2 - Song by French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross

Following their epic VERZUZ battle, French Montana has teamed up with Rick Ross, and Max B, for a new song, "Smoking Pt. 2."

Last night, French Montana and Rick Ross engaged in a VERZUZ battle that ended with a French victory. Throughout the evening, Ross refused to play songs featuring Drake 's vocals. It was a pretty hilarious showcase, but in the end, Montana got the better of him. For the most part, it was a friendly fight. In fact, afterwards, the two dropped a song together with Max B, "Smoking Pt. 2." The song features some catchy hook writing from French, while Max B's vocals liven up the track. Rick Ross delivers a spirited verse as well, and it makes for a nice collaboration after what was a well-fought war.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!