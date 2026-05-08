Smoking Pt. 2 - Song by French Montana & Max B featuring Rick Ross

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Smoking pt. 2 Smoking pt. 2
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Following their epic VERZUZ battle, French Montana has teamed up with Rick Ross, and Max B, for a new song, "Smoking Pt. 2."

Last night, French Montana and Rick Ross engaged in a VERZUZ battle that ended with a French victory. Throughout the evening, Ross refused to play songs featuring Drake's vocals. It was a pretty hilarious showcase, but in the end, Montana got the better of him. For the most part, it was a friendly fight. In fact, afterwards, the two dropped a song together with Max B, "Smoking Pt. 2." The song features some catchy hook writing from French, while Max B's vocals liven up the track. Rick Ross delivers a spirited verse as well, and it makes for a nice collaboration after what was a well-fought war.

Release Date: May 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Smoking Pt. 2

Fuck bad bitches, smoke big blunts
Who am I to tell you different? You only live once
Stack riches, toting big drums
And fuck who tell you different, bitch, we the ones
You must be going blind

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
French Montana Thinks Drake Rick Ross Will Squash Beef Music French Montana Thinks Drake & Rick Ross Will Eventually Squash Their Beef
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Screenshot 2026-03-19 at 10.20.46 PM Songs Minks In Miami – Song by Rick Ross ft. French Montana & Max B
Comments 0