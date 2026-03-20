Minks In Miami – Song by Rick Ross ft. French Montana & Max B

Rick Ross links up with French Montana and Max B on "Minks In Miami." The song is exactly how it sounds. It's a luxurious, larger-than-life single rooted in Ross' signature boss talk. The track leans into opulence, with vivid imagery of wealth, lifestyle, and Miami nights delivered over a smooth, polished beat. Both French Montana and Max B’s presence adds a nostalgic edge that longtime fans will appreciate. Ross anchors the record with his commanding delivery, making “Minks In Miami” feel like a natural extension of his luxury rap blueprint.