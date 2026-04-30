May 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest months on the Jordan Brand calendar. From long-awaited retros to high-profile collaborations, there is something dropping nearly every week.

Whether you are chasing a grail or just looking for your next rotation pickup, this month has options across every price point and silhouette. Here is every Air Jordan dropping in May 2026.

Air Jordan 4 GS "Infrared 23"

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The Air Jordan 4 GS "Infrared 23" kicks off May on May 1st, priced at $165. This one is a grade school exclusive, but the colorway makes it easy to see why adults are paying attention too. A black upper sets a clean base, while Barely Volt mesh netting adds a pop of brightness across the side panels.

Infrared 23 takes over on the midsole and outsole, giving the shoe its real identity. A strong option for younger collectors and anyone who fits GS sizing.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned"

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The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" drops May 2nd for $145 and is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the entire month. This is the first time the "Banned" colorway has ever appeared on the Low OG silhouette.

Black tumbled leather covers the base, with varsity red on the toe box, Swoosh, and outsole. A red X replaces the Wings logo on the heel as a nod to the original rebellion story. Do not sleep on this one.

Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother’s Day"

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The Air Jordan 11 Low "Mother's Day" drops May 9th for $195 in women's sizing, arriving one day before the holiday. The design draws inspiration from 24K gold, nodding to Deloris Jordan, whose push for her son to meet Nike started it all.

A white mesh upper pairs with a gold leather-textured mudguard, while a heart-shaped "My Heart" pendant hangs from the laces. Special packaging and a Mother's Day card round out the full gift-ready presentation.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"

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The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick" drops May 9th for $225 and is arguably the most anticipated collab of the entire month. The follow-up to his ComplexCon Sneaker of the Year, this one takes the "Fire Red" AJ4 layout and reworks it in Sail leather with Cinnabar accents.

Signature "Bike Air" branding returns on the heel tab alongside the Jordan Biking Co. tongue tag. Michael Jordan himself was spotted wearing the pair, which says everything you need to know.

Air Jordan 3 "Brazil"

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The Air Jordan 3 "Brazil" drops May 16th for $225, timed directly to Jordan Brand's partnership with the Brazilian Football Confederation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The colorway pulls from Brazil's away kit, featuring a bold Racer Blue upper, green eyelets, yellow midsole, and pink tongue. Classic elephant print overlays and Nike Air heel branding keep the AJ3 DNA fully intact.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Muslin/Shy Pink"

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Travis Scott and Jordan Brand drop the "Pink Pack" on May 22nd for $155 per pair, and both colorways release on the same day. The "Muslin/Shy Pink" version shown here features a cream muslin leather base with textured pink suede overlays, a bold red reverse Swoosh, and a pink outsole.

Signature Cactus Jack details return throughout, including the reversed Swoosh and heart embroidery on the tongue label. Originally rumored for 2024 before going quiet, the pack finally arrives after nearly two years of uncertainty.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail/Tropical Pink"

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The second half of the "Pink Pack" also lands May 22nd for $155. The "Sail/Tropical Pink" is the louder of the two, leading with a vibrant pink suede base contrasted by a bold red reverse Swoosh and sail leather overlays.

Pink laces, a cream midsole, and a pink rubber outsole round out the look. Cactus Jack tongue branding and the signature heart detail return here as well. If the "Muslin/Shy Pink" is the subtle pick, this one is unquestionably the statement pair of the pack.

Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline"

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The Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" drops May 23rd for $205 and is one of the most talked-about Jordan 12 releases in years. A blacked-out leather upper dominates the build, with varsity red hitting the metallic eyelets, pull tab, midsole stripe, and outsole.

The combination carries heavy Bulls energy without being a direct Bulls colorway, giving it a dual identity sneakerheads love. Black and red retros historically do not sit at retail.

Air Jordan 3 OG "World’s Best Dad"

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The Air Jordan 3 OG "World's Best Dad" closes out May on the 30th for $215 and carries one of the deepest backstories of any release this year. The design references MJ's emotional 1996 NBA Finals win on Father's Day, three years after the murder of his father.

The Sail leather upper swaps the traditional elephant print for a textile replicating the Chicago Bulls locker room carpet from that iconic moment. University Red eyelets, Nike Air heel branding, and a translucent red outsole referencing the "Bred" AJ11 round out the details.

Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo"

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Finally, the Air Jordan 4 "Toro Bravo" closes out the month on May 30th for $220, marking the first retro of the colorway in 13 years. Michael Jordan himself showed up to celebrate Tyler Reddick's fifth NASCAR win of the 2026 season at Kansas Speedway wearing the "Toro Bravo" on his feet.