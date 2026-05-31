June 2026 is a well-rounded month on the sneaker calendar, with something for nearly every type of collector. From premium Bin 23 constructions to high-profile collabs and long-awaited retros, the drops are spread across the entire month with no real slow weeks.

Here is every Air Jordan dropping in June 2026.

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Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail" drops June 6th overseas for $145, and it might be the cleanest colorway on the AJ1 Low in years. An all-sail leather build keeps things intentionally minimal throughout.

The only hit of color is a red Air logo on the tongue, just enough contrast without disrupting the palette. Tumbled leather overlays add subtle texture across the upper.

The cream midsole ties everything together and feels made for warmer months. A US release date hasn't been confirmed yet, but this one will move fast regardless.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Pine Green"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Pine Green" also drops June 6th for $150, giving you a bolder option on the same day. Black crinkled leather covers the toe box and heel, while a grey suede-like material takes over the midfoot panels.

Pine Green hits the oversized Swoosh, laces, and tongue logo, pulling the whole colorway together. A small embroidered Swoosh on the midsole adds a detail that rewards a closer look.

The gum rubber outsole underneath is the finishing touch that keeps this one feeling fresh rather than flashy. A strong shoe for anyone who wants a low-top with real presence.

Air Jordan 15 "Muslin/Black"

Image via gc911

The Air Jordan 15 "Muslin/Black" drops June 6th for $255, bringing back one of the most underrated silhouettes in Jordan Brand history. The AJ15 has always been a collectors' shoe, and this colorway might be its best modern iteration yet.

A black woven textile upper covers the forefoot, contrasting sharply against the muslin leather heel and midsole. The translucent gum outsole keeps things understated at the base while adding just enough visual depth.

Black laces and collar lining tie the two halves of the shoe together cleanly. The AJ15 doesn't get nearly enough credit, this release is a reminder of why it should.

Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 OG "Bin 23" drops June 13th for $355, and the price tag reflects exactly what you're getting. This is part of Jordan Brand's ultra-premium Bin 23 line, reserved for the most elevated construction and materials the brand produces.

A rich team red and dark maroon suede upper covers the entire shoe, with gold hardware on the eyelets and lace toggle adding serious luxury to the build. A wax seal Jumpman on the tongue replaces the standard branding, which sets this apart immediately.

The sail and gold midsole combination underneath keeps the opulence going all the way to the ground. If you're sleeping on the Bin 23 line, this release is the wake-up call.

Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue"

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The Air Jordan 5 "Black/University Blue" drops June 20th for $220, and this is easily one of the most anticipated releases of the month. A blacked-out suede upper sets a clean, aggressive base from top to bottom.

University Blue hits the lining, shark tooth detailing, and icy outsole, creating a sharp contrast that works perfectly on the AJ5 shape. Grey mesh on the side panels adds the classic texture the silhouette is known for.

University Blue stitching throughout ties every element of the shoe together without overcomplicating things. Black and blue retros on the 5 historically do not sit at retail so plan accordingly.

JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low

Image via Modern Notoriety

The JAIDE x Air Jordan 11 Low drops June 27th for $205, closing out the month with one of the more unique collabs on the calendar. JAIDE is Jasmine Jordan's creative brand, making this a personal project rooted in the Jordan family legacy.

An all-white patent leather build keeps the design stripped back and intentional, with a barely-there mint tint on the outsole adding a subtle finishing touch.

There are no loud logos or branding moments. It's a shoe that lets the silhouette and the story do the talking. A great way to end June.