Every Air Jordan Dropping In April 2026

April is a stacked month for Air Jordan releases. We have got a Virgil archive drop for the collectors, a "University Blue" Jordan 11 Low for the purists, women's exclusives that are genuinely worth paying attention to, and long-awaited retros that have been on lists for years.

Whether you are shopping for yourself, your kids, or just keeping tabs on what is moving in the market, this month has you covered. Mark your calendars and set your alarms: April 2026 is a great month.

Air Jordan 3 GS "Spring Flowers"

Image via Nike

Jordan Brand kicks off April on April 1st with one of the more charming GS releases in recent memory. The Air Jordan 3 GS "Spring Flowers" is built for younger wearers but adults will want a pair too.

A white leather base gets dressed up with soft pink laces, embroidered floral lace charms, and a hot pink outsole that pops immediately. The flower patches sitting on top of the laces are the real standout detail and are playful.

Red lace dubraes and an orange Jumpman on the tongue keep it from going too sweet. It is seasonal, cheerful, and hard to ignore on a shelf.

Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska"

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This one carries real weight beyond just the design. Dropping April 3rd, the Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" continues the posthumous series honoring one of the most important designers in sneaker history.

The "Alaska" colorway arrives in a mostly white construction with all of Virgil's signature Off-White deconstructed language intact. Exposed foam at the collar, the iconic zip tie, and "AIR" stamped on the midsole are all present.

Light blue tag details and subtle orange stitching keep it from going full minimal. Every drop in this archive series feels like a document and this one is no different.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club"

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The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" drops April 11th and takes the silhouette in a rugged, workwear direction. A black canvas upper with bold contrast stitching running throughout gives it a raw, almost handmade quality.

The black swoosh sits against a slightly darker leather panel, creating a subtle tonal contrast that rewards a closer look. Red Nike Air branding on the tongue is the only real color break in the whole shoe. Below it, a cream white midsole and gum rubber outsole finish the look with a vintage sensibility.

This wears more like a lifestyle sneaker than a traditional Jordan 1 and that is exactly what makes it interesting.

Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue"

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One of the cleanest Jordan 11 colorways ever produced is coming back. The Air Jordan 11 Low "University Blue" releases April 18th and it looks exactly as good as it should.

A crisp white mesh upper pairs with a bold university blue patent leather mudguard running the full length of the shoe. The contrast between the matte white mesh and the glossy blue patent is the whole point of this shoe and it delivers every time.

White laces and a matching blue lace lock keep the top half clean. An icy blue translucent outsole wraps up the look perfectly.

Air Jordan 4 Denim Women's "Iced Carmine"

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The women's Air Jordan 4 "Iced Carmine" arrives April 23rd as one of the softest, most considered colorways on the entire spring calendar. A light pink denim upper covers most of the shoe with a textured suede overlay near the base adding depth and material contrast.

Cream yellow laces and midsole accents warm the palette up without disrupting the overall softness. The mesh netting window sits in a tonal pink that blends seamlessly into the upper.

A translucent pinkish outsole with a carmine red inner strip gives the bottom of the shoe its own detail layer.

Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic"

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The Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" is one of the most anticipated Jordan retroes of the entire year and it finally lands April 25th. An all-white tumbled leather upper sets the foundation with metallic silver hitting the eyelets, lace toggle, and key midsole details throughout.

The iconic shark tooth detailing runs along the midsole in a matching white, keeping the look cohesive from every angle. Flip the shoe over and an icy blue translucent outsole adds a final layer of depth.

This colorway originally dropped in 2000 and has held strong cultural value ever since. Collectors have been waiting on this retro for years.

Air Jordan 3 Women's "Orange Citrus"

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The Women's Air Jordan 3 "Orange Citrus" closes out the month on April 30th with one of the boldest colorways in the entire April lineup. A clean white tumbled leather upper provides a sharp, bright base.

Vivid orange elephant print takes over the midsole and heel tab completely, bringing the energy that the Air Jordan 3 was built for. The orange outsole ties the full look together from the bottom up.

A red Jumpman on the tongue adds one final accent without disrupting the two-tone simplicity. It is a high-energy spring colorway done with the right amount of restraint. Clean, punchy, and built for the season.

Air Jordan 6 "Cap And Gown"

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Also dropping April 30th, the Air Jordan 6 "Cap And Gown" is a shoe that deserves far more attention than it typically gets. The entire upper is built in a rich black nubuck that feels premium and mature from every angle.

Reflective silver outlines trace the signature Jordan 6 panel shapes and hit the heel tab, creating a subtle but sharp contrast that catches light in all the right ways. The midsole runs in matching black with a dark translucent outsole underneath.

It reads almost stealth but rewards anyone who looks closely. Of course graduation season provides a perfect cultural backdrop for this one.

Air Jordan 6 Women's "Neutral Olive"

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No confirmed date yet but this one belongs on every radar regardless. The women's Air Jordan 6 "Neutral Olive" is a premium, earthy build that sits at the quieter end of the April calendar and is better for it.

A cream and off-white suede upper brings a soft, refined texture to the Jordan 6 silhouette. Warm neutral olive tones cover the collar and heel tab, grounding the look with a sophisticated earthiness.

Gold hardware on the lace lock elevates the whole build and gives it a luxury feel that most Jordan releases do not reach for. A blush-toned outsole finishes the shoe underneath. Keep an eye on this one closely.