Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" Gets A Release Date

Foot Locker has come through with another set of official images. This time the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" is in the spotlight. A release date has been confirmed alongside the new images.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" is releasing on April 11th, 2026.

The "Flight Club" takes the Air Jordan 1 in a noticeably different material direction. A black denim-like canvas upper replaces the traditional leather construction entirely. White contrast stitching runs throughout every panel and seam on the shoe.

A cream midsole and gum rubber outsole sit beneath the dark upper cleanly. The combination of black, cream, and gum gives the shoe a vintage aesthetic. Cream laces add to that worn-in quality throughout. A red Nike Air tongue tag pops sharply against the dark canvas above it.

The Air Jordan wings logo appears on the ankle in red as well. That red detail is the only real color contrast present on the entire shoe. It is small but carries significant visual weight against the dark base.

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" is one of the more thoughtfully constructed Jordan 1 releases in recent memory.

Read More: Ranking Every Air Jordan 1 High OG Colorway From Worst To Best

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club"

Image via Foot Locker

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Flight Club" stands apart through its material choices and vintage energy. Canvas construction across the upper gives it a texture that leather simply cannot replicate.

White contrast stitching traces every seam and panel across the entire shoe. The effect is almost workwear-inspired while still feeling unmistakably like a Jordan 1. A cream midsole pairs with a warm gum outsole below for added vintage character.

Red hits on the Nike Air tongue tag and wings logo provide sharp contrast. Cream laces complete the aesthetic running throughout the design. The insole carries a red Jumpman print that adds a final premium touch.