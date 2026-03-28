Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" Product Images Just Dropped

Foot Locker has dropped official images of a highly anticipated Foamposite colorway. The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" is on its way with a release expected in a few months. The images leave no doubt that this one is going to make noise. Red on red on red from every single angle.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” will be released on May 29th, 2026.

The "Gym Red" colorway is an all-out tonal statement. Every surface of the shoe is drenched in a deep gym red finish. Also the glossy Foamposite shell catches light in a way that feels almost aggressive. Even the laces, tongue, and pull tab match the surrounding red completely.

Some in the sneaker community have already started calling these the "Red October" Foamposites. That nickname carries serious cultural weight given its association with Kanye West's red Yeezy 2. Whether the comparison is fair or not, the energy behind it says everything.

Black hits appear subtly on the Swoosh and lace eyelets as the only contrast. A reflective dot pattern sits in the heel window beneath the shell. "Foamposite" branding on the pull tab is printed in black against the red fabric.

Overall, the Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" is shaping up to be one of 2026's most talked-about releases.

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Nike Air Foamposite "Gym Red"

Image via Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Gym Red" is a bold sneaker. The molded Foamposite shell covers the entire upper in a deep, saturated gym red. No other color competes with the red anywhere on the upper.

Black appears only on the Swoosh and lace hardware as the sole contrast point. The reflective dot pattern in the heel window is a signature Foamposite Pro detail. Also red laces, red tongue, and red pull tab complete the head-to-toe commitment.

The insole carries a tonal Nike Swoosh branding in a darker red shade. Some collectors have further dubbed these the "Red October" Foamposites given the full red look. Overall, this is the kind of colorway that commands full attention in any room it enters.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.