UPDATED: Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" & "Euphoria" Vanish From Apple Music, Videos For "Not Like Us" & "Luther" Also Deleted

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" was one of the biggest albums of 2024, and now, it is nowhere to be seen on Apple Music.

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and every single day, he is able to amass millions of streams. Overall, his catalog is readily available on all streaming platforms, and fans frequent these DSPs every single day to get their fix. However, Apple Music users are currently running into an unwelcome surprise today.

According to Kurrco, it was discovered today that Kendrick Lamar's GNX was no longer on Apple Music. If you go to the platform, it will tell you the album is not available. You simply cannot find it. Google links to the album on Apple Music bring up errors.

As for his diss track, "Euphoria," that appears to be gone too. Interestingly enough, songs like "Not Like Us" and "Meet The Grahams" are still available. This has led to some confusion from fans, especially when you consider how GNX and "Euphoria" remain on Spotify.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Sarcastically Responds To Kendrick Lamar Removing "GNX" From Apple Music

GNX & "Euphoria" Leave Apple Music

One has to wonder why this is happening today. After all, the rest of Kendrick Lamar's discography is on Apple Music. Had GNX and "Euphoria" been removed from Spotify, then there would certainly be a pattern worth following. However, this entire ordeal makes us wonder what may have happened.

It could be a glitch, or it could be deliberate. It could have been Lamar's team who did it, or it could have been a hacker. At this stage, the possibilities are practically endless.

The timing is also incredibly peculiar when you factor in the fact that Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN later this week. It is the kind of timing that will inspire all sorts of conspiracy theories. Of course, if the album and track return to Apple Music in fast fashion, then this will have all been for naught.

UPDATE: The music videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" have also been deleted from YouTube.

FINAL UPDATE: In addition to re-uploads of "Not Like Us" and "luther" on YouTube, GNX and "Euphoria" have been added back to Apple Music.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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