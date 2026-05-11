UPDATED: Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" & "Euphoria" Vanish From Apple Music, Videos For "Not Like Us" & "Luther" Also Deleted

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world, and every single day, he is able to amass millions of streams. Overall, his catalog is readily available on all streaming platforms, and fans frequent these DSPs every single day to get their fix. However, Apple Music users are currently running into an unwelcome surprise today.

According to Kurrco, it was discovered today that Kendrick Lamar's GNX was no longer on Apple Music. If you go to the platform, it will tell you the album is not available. You simply cannot find it. Google links to the album on Apple Music bring up errors.

As for his diss track, "Euphoria," that appears to be gone too. Interestingly enough, songs like "Not Like Us" and "Meet The Grahams" are still available. This has led to some confusion from fans, especially when you consider how GNX and "Euphoria" remain on Spotify.

GNX & "Euphoria" Leave Apple Music

One has to wonder why this is happening today. After all, the rest of Kendrick Lamar's discography is on Apple Music. Had GNX and "Euphoria" been removed from Spotify, then there would certainly be a pattern worth following. However, this entire ordeal makes us wonder what may have happened.

It could be a glitch, or it could be deliberate. It could have been Lamar's team who did it, or it could have been a hacker. At this stage, the possibilities are practically endless.

The timing is also incredibly peculiar when you factor in the fact that Drake is going to be dropping ICEMAN later this week. It is the kind of timing that will inspire all sorts of conspiracy theories. Of course, if the album and track return to Apple Music in fast fashion, then this will have all been for naught.

UPDATE: The music videos for "Not Like Us" and "luther" have also been deleted from YouTube.