Insider Claims Drake Has Future, Molly Santana, And Karol G On "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 4, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian rapper, songwriter, and actor Drake watches the action during the third quarter in a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre.The Brooklyn Nets won 109-93. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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With Drake set to drop "ICEMAN" on May 15, there has been all sorts of speculation surrounding the album, especially regarding features.

When it comes to Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN, there are lots of questions that have gone unanswered. For the most part, Drizzy has kept things completely under wraps. He knows people are poking around; however, it seems as though he wants things to be a complete surprise.

It's not a terrible strategy to employ. After all, fans love surprises. They love being sent on a wild goose chase. The ICEMAN sculpture in Toronto was a perfect example, as fans went out of their way to melt the structure in hopes of figuring out the release date.

With four days to go until the release of the album, the hype for ICEMAN has never been higher. It is becoming more difficult for Drake to conceal elements of his project. For instance, Charlamagne Tha God went on The Breakfast Club this morning and leaked that A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled are on the receiving end of some "direct shots."

Now, Twitter leaker @thesourcemzk is claiming that Drake will feature Future, Molly Santana, and Karol G on his album. Presumably, there are a lot more features to come, although these are the three that are circulating online.

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Insider Drops Some Alleged Drake Features

Future has been rumored to be on ICEMAN for months. However, fans weren't sure if they should believe the rumor. After all, Future was a huge catalyst for the Drake and Kendrick beef in 2024. "Like That" was featured on We Don't Trust You, a collaborative album with Metro Boomin.

Meanwhile, Karol G is an artist who would help Drake break into the Reggaeton sound. As for Molly Santana, she is a phenomenal underground artist who some compare to the likes of Playboi Carti.

These are three very different artists, and if the insider is correct, we will be interested to see what kind of songs they are featured on. For now, this small sample size has created some intrigue, and there is no denying that fans would love to know who else made the album.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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