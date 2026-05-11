Insider Claims Drake Has Future, Molly Santana, And Karol G On "ICEMAN"

When it comes to Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN, there are lots of questions that have gone unanswered. For the most part, Drizzy has kept things completely under wraps. He knows people are poking around; however, it seems as though he wants things to be a complete surprise.

It's not a terrible strategy to employ. After all, fans love surprises. They love being sent on a wild goose chase. The ICEMAN sculpture in Toronto was a perfect example, as fans went out of their way to melt the structure in hopes of figuring out the release date.

With four days to go until the release of the album, the hype for ICEMAN has never been higher. It is becoming more difficult for Drake to conceal elements of his project. For instance, Charlamagne Tha God went on The Breakfast Club this morning and leaked that A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled are on the receiving end of some "direct shots."

Now, Twitter leaker @thesourcemzk is claiming that Drake will feature Future, Molly Santana, and Karol G on his album. Presumably, there are a lot more features to come, although these are the three that are circulating online.

Insider Drops Some Alleged Drake Features

Future has been rumored to be on ICEMAN for months. However, fans weren't sure if they should believe the rumor. After all, Future was a huge catalyst for the Drake and Kendrick beef in 2024. "Like That" was featured on We Don't Trust You, a collaborative album with Metro Boomin.

Meanwhile, Karol G is an artist who would help Drake break into the Reggaeton sound. As for Molly Santana, she is a phenomenal underground artist who some compare to the likes of Playboi Carti.