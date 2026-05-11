Kevin Durant Trolls Joe Budden Ahead Of Drake's "ICEMAN"

Kevin Durant and Drake have proven to be great friends over the past few years. Overall, these two have honored each other in various ways. For instance, KD is always showing love to Drake's music. Meanwhile, the Canadian megastar even has a tattoo of the NBA legend.

Ultimately, it is a friendship that has endured. Throughout the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, the former lost out on his friendship with LeBron James. James was at Lamar's "Pop Out," and he had also rapped along to "Not Like Us" on more than one occasion. However, Durant has remained steadfast in his support of the ICEMAN artist.

Of course, ICEMAN is dropping later this week, on May 15. Fans are extremely excited about this new album, and Durant's personal jubilation is palpable. In fact, on social media, KD couldn't help but poke a little bit of fun at none other than Joe Budden while hyping up the album.

Kevin Durant Is Excited For ICEMAN

In the Instagram story depicted above, you can see a frame of Joe Budden from his infamous altercation with a group of young Drake fans. Budden chased the kids down with a rock in his hand. In this photo, Budden can be seen holding a big block of ice instead. The caption on the story simply says, "Ice week."

For fans of Drake, this is an album two-and-a-half years in the making. This is the amount of time that has passed since the release of the artist's last solo album, For All The Dogs. Furthermore, this is the artist's first solo project since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Having said that, there is a ton of pressure on Drake to perform with this project.