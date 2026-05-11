Kevin Durant Trolls Joe Budden Ahead Of Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Kevin Durant is good friends with Drake, and with "ICEMAN" coming out, he can barely contain his excitement.

Kevin Durant and Drake have proven to be great friends over the past few years. Overall, these two have honored each other in various ways. For instance, KD is always showing love to Drake's music. Meanwhile, the Canadian megastar even has a tattoo of the NBA legend.

Ultimately, it is a friendship that has endured. Throughout the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, the former lost out on his friendship with LeBron James. James was at Lamar's "Pop Out," and he had also rapped along to "Not Like Us" on more than one occasion. However, Durant has remained steadfast in his support of the ICEMAN artist.

Of course, ICEMAN is dropping later this week, on May 15. Fans are extremely excited about this new album, and Durant's personal jubilation is palpable. In fact, on social media, KD couldn't help but poke a little bit of fun at none other than Joe Budden while hyping up the album.

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Kevin Durant Is Excited For ICEMAN

In the Instagram story depicted above, you can see a frame of Joe Budden from his infamous altercation with a group of young Drake fans. Budden chased the kids down with a rock in his hand. In this photo, Budden can be seen holding a big block of ice instead. The caption on the story simply says, "Ice week."

For fans of Drake, this is an album two-and-a-half years in the making. This is the amount of time that has passed since the release of the artist's last solo album, For All The Dogs. Furthermore, this is the artist's first solo project since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Having said that, there is a ton of pressure on Drake to perform with this project.

There is this hope that Drizzy can catch a few hits and find himself back on top of the Billboard charts. It is a tough road to climb, given everything that has happened over the past couple of years. That said, if one thing is for certain, it is that ICEMAN will dominate discourse.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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