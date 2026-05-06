Joe Budden Questions Whether Or Not DJ Akademiks Wants War With Him

BY Alexander Cole
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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DJ Akademiks has been calling out Joe Budden as of late, and the podcast host is curious about what's going on.

Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks used to be co-hosts on Complex's Everyday Struggle. For a year, Everyday Struggle was the network's flagship show. Eventually, Budden left the company over a pay dispute, while personalities like Star and Wayno were put in his chair.

Despite Budden's exit from Complex, the former rapper remained friendly with Akademiks. For years, the two supported each other and gave each other props whenever necessary. However, in recent weeks, Ak has been making slick comments about Joe. For instance, he floated the conspiracy that Budden was being paid by TDE to big up Kendrick Lamar during the Drake beef.

On Tuesday, Ak and Budden went head to head on Complex's hip-hop media power rankings list. Akademiks was at number one, and Budden was at number two. On his podcast, Budden was congratulatory of Akademiks. That said, he did have some questions pertaining to Ak's recent comments, and whether the two are truly on good terms.

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Joe Budden Addresses Akademiks

“Ak I hear your lil streams n**** you want War? Like what’s up.. you tryna turn s*** up ? I gotta call my man to see what’s going on," Budden said.

He eventually went on to say that this is probably just a work with ICEMAN on the way. Following the Drake and Kendrick beef, Budden understands that the ICEMAN hype has led to some embellishment from Drake's camp.

For the most part, Budden was just joking about the "war" part. However, it would certainly be interesting to have Akademiks and Budden sit down to discuss ICEMAN when it officially drops later this month on May 15.

Akademiks has been hyping up this album for months, and everyone is curious to see if the album meets expectations. This could wind up being the biggest album of Drake's career, and the hip-hop media space is bustling with anticipation.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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