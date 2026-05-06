Joe Budden Questions Whether Or Not DJ Akademiks Wants War With Him

DJ Akademiks has been calling out Joe Budden as of late, and the podcast host is curious about what's going on.

Akademiks has been hyping up this album for months, and everyone is curious to see if the album meets expectations. This could wind up being the biggest album of Drake's career, and the hip-hop media space is bustling with anticipation.

For the most part, Budden was just joking about the "war" part. However, it would certainly be interesting to have Akademiks and Budden sit down to discuss ICEMAN when it officially drops later this month on May 15.

He eventually went on to say that this is probably just a work with ICEMAN on the way. Following the Drake and Kendrick beef, Budden understands that the ICEMAN hype has led to some embellishment from Drake's camp.

On Tuesday, Ak and Budden went head to head on Complex's hip-hop media power rankings list. Akademiks was at number one, and Budden was at number two. On his podcast, Budden was congratulatory of Akademiks. That said, he did have some questions pertaining to Ak's recent comments, and whether the two are truly on good terms.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!