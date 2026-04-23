DJ Akademiks Responds After Joe Budden Gets Accused Of Taking Money From Kendrick Lamar

BY Alexander Cole
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Following some allegations from Daylyt pointed at Joe Budden, there is now a debate about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.

Last night, Daylyt caused quite the stir on social media when he suggested that Joe Budden was allegedly on some sort of TDE payroll. His comments were eventually scrubbed from the internet, but the damage was done. Subsequently, speculation spread that Budden was somehow paid to favor Kendrick during the beef with Drake back in 2024.

Overall, this is quite the allegation. After all, you would prefer that commentators are neutral parties. Sure, Budden has his biases, and he wears them on his sleeve. But getting paid to believe a certain narrative is certainly a betrayal of the audience. At this time, Budden has yet to respond to the allegations. Instead, DJ Akademiks has done it for him.

While on stream, Akademiks spoke about Kendrick Lamar's promo team. He notes that it isn't Lamar himself who handles that stuff. Instead, it is a man named Kojo, who has come up quite a bit in the Drake-UMG case.

Akademiks claims that he has worked with Kojo in the past on a range of rollouts for various artists. Prior to Kojo's transition to TDE, Ak claims he got paid handsomely for his work, and sees Kojo as a smooth operator in the music promotion space.

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DJ Akademiks Speaks On Joe Budden

Ak subsequently went on to say that he sees a scenario in which Kojo could have been paying Joe Budden. However, he doesn't really have the proof to say anything one way or the other. Instead, Ak simply feels as though it is a plausible theory given what he has gone through in the past.

The commentator then went on to say that Budden is making a bag right now off Patreon, and that he probably doesn't really need the extra money. Either way, it is clear that Akademiks could not help but engage himself in the same speculation loop as the rest of the internet.

In the coming days, it will be interesting to see whether or not Budden addresses any of this.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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