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DJ Akademiks Responds After Joe Budden Gets Accused Of Taking Money From Kendrick Lamar
Following some allegations from Daylyt pointed at Joe Budden, there is now a debate about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.
By
Alexander Cole
April 23, 2026