Drake's Latest Joe Budden Trolling Tactic Is His Pettiest Move Yet

DJ Akademiks thinks Joe might be onto something.

It seems that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to Drake's music release schedule. According to a repost on X from Toronto hip-hop outlet keep6ixsolid, DJ Akademiks was on yet another live stream as he usually is. He appears to be talking fans or even some friends and their conversation is centering around Drizzy's most recent trio of tracks from his IG burner account and his 100gigs.org site. He dropped "No Face" featuring Playboi Carti, "Circadian Rhythm", and "Supersoak (SOD)" minus Lil Yachty last Friday, August 23. Obviously, the final day of the work week is when artists release new music. However, given that Drake put out these songs in the middle of the afternoon, Akademiks feels this has something to do with Joe Budden.

Almost every follower of hip-hop knows that The Boy and the podcast host have quite a bit of disdain for one another. That was especially true on the part of Joe Budden because he dragged Drake multiple times during the Kendrick Lamar beef whenever he dropped a new diss track in time for him to rip it apart. Because of this, Drake's number one fan/reporter firmly believes that it could be a real possibility that he would do this so The Joe Budden Podcast couldn't discuss the new Drizzy records that same day. Akademiks admits he doesn't want to come to grips with it. But after talking with his fellow controversial contemporary during the Drake and Kendrick beef about this idea, he's entertaining it.

DJ Akademiks Is Entertaining This Drake/Joe Budden Theory

Ak even noticed how he was the only major show/podcast talking about the new Drake drops because others were gone for the weekend. He reveals that Joe records his first episode on Friday around 3 p.m. local time for them to be put up on Saturdays. Then, Ak shares that we don't a second recording until Wednesday. So, with all of that in mind, it's going to be quite interesting to see if Budden talks about Drake and his alleged scheme in the next podcast.