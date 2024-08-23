Drake Surprise Drops Three New Songs On Instagram

Drizzy is back with more hits.

Drake is back. He wasn't gone that long, but still. The Toronto rapper surprised fans everywhere by dropping three new songs on his Instagram burner account. The songs include the unreleased collab with Playboi Carti, "No Face" and "Circadian Rhythm." The latter is billed as a sequel to the rapper's 2013 song "The Language." The biggest revelation, though, is that Drake finally put out a CDQ version of the highly anticipated song "Supersoak (SOD)." We knew it was coming, we just didn't realize it was going to be this soon.

Drake previously linked up with Playboi Carti on "Pain 1993." The vibe for "No Face" is a lot more angry and aggressive than their first collab, though. It definitely sounds more like a Playboi Carti song that just has a Drake feature tacked onto it. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing depends on how you feel about Carti. "Circadian Rhythm" is going to get the least attention, due to it having no feature or drama attached to it. That being said, it might just be the best song of the batch here. "Circadian Rhythm" has a great groove to it, and feels the most like a throwback Drake song. You'll be able to tell why he made it a sequel to "The Language."

Drake Officially Removed Lil Yachty From 'Supersoak'

"Supersoak" is the big story here, though. Kai Cenat originally previewed the song during a live stream. Lil Yachty was featured on the original version. Yachty then went on the Flagrant podcast and claimed that the song would never be released due to a sample clearance issue. THEN Drake's people claimed that the song would be coming out officially. Only, Lil Yachty wouldn't be featured on it. This is what we meant when we previously alluded to "drama." The Drake and Yachty saga doesn't even get into Soulja Boy, and umbrage he took with Drake borrowing his "Supersoak" catchphrase. Drake and Soulja are not going to mend their fences, ever, it feels like.

All that said, "Supersoak" is a hit. It's got a wildly catchy instrumental. It also features a Drake flow that is bound to get stuck in people's heads. There's been rumors that the rapper is already shooting a music video for the song, which all but confirms that it's his next big single. We've yet to given information as to what happened between Drake and Lil Yachty. That said, fans can bask in the fact that we finally have the "Supersoak" song. Hopefully they all land on streaming soon.