Drake Adds A New Song To His "100 GIGS" Three-Pack On Streaming

He was bound to do it at some point.

However, you may be disappointed to learn that only one of the new tracks got a wider release. According to RapTV, the hitmaker only sent through "Circadian Rhythm". When you go onto any of his DSP accounts, there are now two 100 GIGS EPs. You have the original and then the aforementioned cut slots in place of "Blue Green Red" and is flanked by "It's Up" and "Housekeeping Knows".

Did Drake Make A Mistake Not Including The Other New 100 GIGS Tracks?

It's sort of an interesting move to not just release "No Face" and "Supersoak" along with "Circadian Rhythm". However, it's worth noting that Lil Yachty said that "Supersoak" would never get an official release due to sample clearance issues. As for "No Face", there really isn't a reason as to why it's not on streaming. Hopefully, that comes to fruition, but it seems that most Drake stans are happy with arguably the most memorable track from this new crop of three out everywhere.

