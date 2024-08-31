Drake Adds A New Song To His "100 GIGS" Three-Pack On Streaming

BYZachary Horvath1319 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2
INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
He was bound to do it at some point.

Drake sent the internet into a frenzy (as he usually does) about a week ago by dropping off three new songs. Like he did with "Blue Green Red", "It's Up", and "Housekeeping Knows", he put on them on his recently created Instagram burner account plottttwistttttt. For this round Drizzy put out "Supersoak (SOD)", minus Lil Yachty, "No Face", featuring Playboi Carti, and "Circadian Rhythm". Eventually, The Boy would go onto release the OG three-pack onto streaming services about four days after. This time, though, Drake waited about a week to place more 100 GIGS content on DSPs.

However, you may be disappointed to learn that only one of the new tracks got a wider release. According to RapTV, the hitmaker only sent through "Circadian Rhythm". When you go onto any of his DSP accounts, there are now two 100 GIGS EPs. You have the original and then the aforementioned cut slots in place of "Blue Green Red" and is flanked by "It's Up" and "Housekeeping Knows".

Read More: Big Sean Flows With Remarkable Ease In A New Freestyle For "Complex"

Did Drake Make A Mistake Not Including The Other New 100 GIGS Tracks?

It's sort of an interesting move to not just release "No Face" and "Supersoak" along with "Circadian Rhythm". However, it's worth noting that Lil Yachty said that "Supersoak" would never get an official release due to sample clearance issues. As for "No Face", there really isn't a reason as to why it's not on streaming. Hopefully, that comes to fruition, but it seems that most Drake stans are happy with arguably the most memorable track from this new crop of three out everywhere.

What are your thoughts on Drake putting "Circadian Rhythm" on the 100 GIGS three-pack? Do you think he should have put out "Supersoak (SOD)" and "No Face" onto streaming, why or why not? Is he winning you over with any of these new releases? Do you approve or disapprove of his strategy post beef? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: ScarLip Puts Bank On Blast For Alleged Racial Profiling

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...