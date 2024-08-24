Kendrick Lamar Fans Notice He Responded To Drake’s “No Face” In Advance

Fans are hard at work dissecting Drake's new tracks.

Yesterday, Drake proved to the world that he's not finished by unveiling three new tracks on his burner Instagram account. The first was a solo track called "Circadian Rhythm," followed by "Supersoak (SOD)" without Lil Yachty. Finally, he dropped "No Face," a collaboration with Playboi Carti. Of course, the surprise release is drawing big reactions from fans and critics alike on social media.

As listeners dissect the Toronto hitmaker's lyrics, many are pointing out apparent jabs at Kendrick Lamar. On "Circadian Rhythm," for example, Drake spits about dodging "funeral dates." Some believe this could be a reference to Kendrick's Juneteenth Pop Out show in LA, which fans jokingly dubbed a funeral for Drizzy online. The title of the song is also used in Kendrick's second Drake diss, "6:16 In L.A." It's billed as a sequel to his 2013 song "The Language," which was widely believed to be a response to Kendrick's "Control" verse.

Fans Dissect Drake's "No Face" Lyrics

Obviously, Kendrick has yet to fire back, though he may have done so in advance. @AndresWrites called attention to a few of Drake's "No Face" lyrics on X last night, as well as a diss from Kendrick's "Meet The Grahams." On "No Face," Drake says that his therapist put in their 30-day notice. On "Meet The Grahams," Dot suggested that therapy wasn't enough for Drake and that he should instead strip his ego with ayahuasca.