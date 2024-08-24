Drake Seemingly Mocks Kendrick Lamar On New Song "Circadian Rhythm"

BYElias Andrews157 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
"The Language" sequel we didn't know we needed.

Drake does not mention anybody by name on "Circadian Rhythm." The song refers to "they" during the rapper's verses, but the context is crucial. Drake is finally talking about the Kendrick Lamar battle on wax again, and he wants to make it clear he's not bothered. "Circadian Rhythm" is dedicated to this concept. The 6 God flips the meaning of the title to point out that he's still "up" when his competition is down. He hasn't lost a step, per his bars. There are specific lines littered throughout, though, that seem specifically aimed at K. Dot.

"How many quotes I wrote? How much gold I struck? Ayy," Drake raps during second verse. "How many funeral dates they plan for me, and I dodged it like the truck? Yeah." The funeral dates seem like a fairly pointed reference to Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Show on Juneteenth. The concert was dubbed a funeral for Drake online, due to how much Lamar celebrating onstage. He played "Not Like Us" a whopping five times to close out the show. Drake's rebuttal? He's still here, still alive despite Dot's best efforts.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Catches Heat For His Dismissive Drake Beef Comments

Drake's Title References A Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

It's also worth noting the use of the phrase "Circadian Rhythm." It's never said once during the song. A song in which it is said, though, is Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In L.A." The Compton rapper pulled out these specific words on his second official Drake diss. "I know this type of power is gon' cost," Dot raps. "But I live in circadian rhythms of a shooting star." Drake and Kendrick Lamar are not artists who do things by accident. Everything is intentional with them, so it's hard to imagine this is a mere coincidence. The title of the song also prove important with regards to Drake's past.

The rapper subtitled "Circadian Rhythm" as "The Language 2." This is obviously in reference to his 2013 song, "The Language." The connection is noteworthy, because the original song is believed to be Drake's response to Kendrick Lamar after the latter dropped the "Control" verse. Drizzy and Kenny were involved in a cold war in 2013, and the former clearly sends subs the latter's way. "I don't know why they've been lying but your sh*t is not that inspiring," he raps. "F*ck any n**ga that's talkin' that sh*t just to get a reaction." Time really is a flat circle.

Read More: Drake Fires Back At Rappers Who Dissed Him On New Song "No Face"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...