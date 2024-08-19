Drake Pops Out For "Supersoak" Music Video In New Preview From DJ Akademiks

Wireless Festival 2021
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: (Editorial Use Only) Drake performs surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
While the clip that Ak previewed is a very short and uneventful one, it does give fans hope that Drake will officially drop this Lil Yachty collab.

Well, it looks like DJ Akademiks was quickly able to prove his claim that Drake has a music video coming very soon. Moreover, he recently shared a short preview of the visuals for the unreleased (and leaked) Lil Yachty collab "Supersoak" music video on his livestream. The clip doesn't really show much, just the 6ix God rocking his braids and vibing out to the track with a friend. Either way, it gives OVO and Concrete fans hope that the duo will officially drop this collaboration on streaming services after Yachty spoke of leaking it to Kai Cenat because they couldn't get the sample cleared.

"It’ll be good for both of their brands," Mr. Hotspot, the artist that Drake and Lil Yachty sampled for this cut, explained concerning his ultimatum that he'll clear the sample if they make a clean and kid-friendly version of their song. "I’m blessed to work with children so we just gotta make it clean for them. We don’t need no children getting whooped cause they said this or that, you understand? It’s the children who really running these views up. So if we make sure both verses clean everybody coming clean, everybody gonna benefit."

DJ Akademiks Previews Drake "Supersoak" Music Video

"I sent a song to Kai to leak," Lil Yachty had said of this Drake collab. "We couldn't get the sample. So I just let Kai play it. It's everywhere. [Mr. Hotspot] went down, like, a Christian path. I don't even think we got into money. He was just like, 'No.' It was crazy." Maybe this new music video means that the "Another Late Night" duo successfully worked something out with Mr. Hotspot to put the song out officially, but we can't know for sure until it drops.

Meanwhile, "Supersoak" also prompted Soulja Boy to call Drake out for what he perceived as a diss against him. "Drake, you up here talkin’ about some S.O.D. super soak," he expressed on social media. "Boy, stop playin with me, boy. That better be a f***ing shout out, n***a. You better keep that s**t light, my boy. This your first and only warning. This not gon’ be the best idea for you, family."

