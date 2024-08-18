Drake Fans Suspect He’s Teasing A Mystery Collab

Drake's cryptic Instagram Stories have social media users speculating.

As talk of what Drake will do next continues, it looks like he's dropping hints, his latest arriving via his Instagram Story. Last night, he shared a photo of someone's silhouette, though their identity has not yet been revealed. The next post shows someone wearing a Pokémon t-shirt and rocking two OVO owl chains. This seems to suggest that the Toronto rapper has a new collaboration on the way. This is unconfirmed, but Instagram users in Akademiks' comments section are out in full force with theories.

"I’m going with sauce walka," one fan writes. "Is that camo," another wonders. Of course, it remains to be seen exactly what Drizzy has coming up. The fact that he posted this on his main Instagram account instead of his burner has commenters convinced that it must mean something.

Social Media Users Wonder What Drake Is Hinting At

With all of that being said, fans already know that Drake is gearing up to release his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor. It's expected to arrive this fall, though an official release date has not yet been announced. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this month, Sauce Walka also called Drake out for not collaborating with more artists from Houston. It's possible that he heard that and decided to team up with him, though again, this is unconfirmed.

For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what Drake has planned. His latest cryptic teasers arrive days after he posted a still of Val Kilmer as Iceman in Top Gun, which also led to a great deal of speculation. Do you think Drake is teasing something or not? What could it be? Do you think he has a surprise collab on the way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.