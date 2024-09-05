Drake Trolls Ben Da Donn In Comment Section Of His Instagram Freestyle

The 6 God roasted him.

Ben Da Donn and Drake have been cool for years. The comedian and the rapper have frequently crossed paths and made fun of each other in the process. The latest interaction between the duo is no different. Ben Da Donn decided to drop a freestyle on his Instagram. The caption made it clear that he was riffing on a trend of rappers hopping onto classic instrumentals. That said, Drake didn't let him off the hook. He proceeded to clown Be Da Donn in the comment section for trying to generate attention.

The caption Ben Da Donn posted with his freestyle is important to note. "When rappers go do freestyles and ruin classic instrumentals," he wrote. Harmless enough, right? Drake couldn't help himself, though, and told Ben he was trying too hard. "Pick me a*s caption," the rapper commented. "Oh when your raps are sooooooo bad over a classic hahah right ya’ll??? Right???? Comment below if I’m a*s ya’ll." Drake's comment received over 2K likes and remains the top comment on Ben Da Donn's post. Still, there's no issues between Drizzy and Ben Da Donn.

Drake Gave Ben Da Donn Grief For Being A 'Pick Me'

If anything, Ben Da Donn has been one of Drake's most vocal supporters in 2024. The comedian made fun of Rick Ross for dropping the Drake diss "Champagne Moments," and behaving immaturely during their entire feud. “Imagine being 50sum tambout ‘AND THATS WHY I UNFOLLOWED YOU," he jokingly wrote. Rick Ross didn't take kindly to the comment, and proceeded to tell Ben Da Donn to wash the bottom of his yacht. Not the most clever response, but a response nonetheless.